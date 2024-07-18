Oliver Bearman admits his excitement levels over Haas announcing his F1 2025 signature have fallen below people’s expectations, as he does not wish to dwell and is just focused on nailing that transition ahead.

The 19-year-old Ferrari junior will make his full-time Formula 1 debut next season with Haas, as part of what will be an all-new driver line-up following the confirmation that Kevin Magnussen will leave the team at the end of F1 2024.

Oliver Bearman explains muted reaction to Haas seat

With that big break in F1 secured, Bearman admits people expected him to be happier than what he has shown. He explained this is because he does not want to “dwell on this announcement” and sees it as the start of his journey as he prepares to graduate from Formula 2.

Asked ahead of the Hungarian GP whether his Haas deal has sunk in yet, Bearman replied: “Yes. I think my reaction is a bit less than maybe some people expect, you know, I’m not as happy as maybe I should be.

“But it’s just because it’s, you know, another step in the journey and it’s not the end, it’s just the beginning. So it’s, of course, a dream come true, but I’m also looking at the future and looking at making this step as seamless as possible and making the most out of it.”

Bearman was pressed further on this stance and the role that his F1 experience collected to date perhaps played in it.

As well as appearing for Haas in multiple FP1 sessions, Bearman made his F1 debut with Ferrari at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, his impressive drive to P7 putting his name on the map.

Bearman credited that Saudi debut as likely the key factor behind him getting the Haas seat, though again stressed that his lack of joy comes from the fact that he is very focused on what is to come and raring to go.

“Of course, the race in Saudi probably put me where I am today,” he said, “but I think my reaction is just, you know, it’s not someone that wants to dwell on this announcement, it’s someone that wants to keep going forward and start to race because it’s still eight months away.

“But yeah, I just want to get to work now. Let’s not focus on being happy and enjoying it, but let’s focus on making the step as seamless as possible and getting there.”

Haas sit P7 in the current F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship standings with 27 points on the board.

