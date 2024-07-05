Oliver Bearman says it’s “hard not to think” he could be the long-term replacement for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, but the new Haas signing is doing his best not to dwell on it.

After months of speculation, Haas confirmed Bearman’s promotion to a full-time race seat with the Formula 2 driver replacing the Audi-bound Nico Hulkenberg in 2025.

Could Ollie Bearman be the driver to replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari?

But for the Ferrari junior, the dream is bigger than Haas.

Accepting that “without Ferrari” he “wouldn’t be sitting here right now”, the British teenager’s long-term goal is to win Grands Prix and World titles. And he wants to do that with Ferrari.

Set to begin his first full season in the sport at the same time that Hamilton takes up a position as a Ferrari driver, Bearman is already being spoken about as the driver to replace Hamilton when he retires.

Although the seven-time World Champion signed a multi-year deal with the Scuderia beginning in 2025, it remains to be seen how many years he competes in red.

“I hope so,” Bearman told the media including PlanetF1.com about the dream of stepping up to Ferrari sooner rather than later. “I mean, that would be the dream, right?

“It’s not really in my hands. I feel like but all I can do is perform my best, and that’s my goal. Everything that comes after that is not really within my control.

“I’m focusing on my future with Haas at the moment, and I’m really excited to get started.”

Pressed on being the driver in line to replace Hamilton, he replied: “It is hard not to think that, but I am not thinking about it.”

Bearman has already experienced racing for Ferrari having been called up to replace Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when the Spaniard had to undergo an appendectomy.

Bagging his first F1 points with the Scuderia as he brought the car home in seventh place, he says that only whetted his appetite for more Ferrari moments.

“Of course, my long-term dream remains the same – I want to be successful in F1. I want to win races and championships,” he said.

“And, you know, with the support and loyalty that Ferrari have shown to me, it is only right that I would want to do that with Ferrari.

“It’s every boy’s dream. Making my debut with them, of course, made that even stronger.

“But by the same token, I’m also looking at this short-term and medium-term future. My short-term is finishing Formula Two, and looking towards next year with Haas. I’m really excited for that as well.”

This weekend Bearman will not only contest FP1 for Haas, one his six practice outings for the season, but he’s also competing in the Formula 2 championship with Prema.

After a difficult start to this season, he’s up to 14th in the championship having clinched his first F2 race win at the Red Bull Ring sprint.

