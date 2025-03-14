Oliver Bearman admitted to being “a bit sad” over missing out on a full session of practice running in Melbourne after a crash ended his Friday early.

The Haas driver ran wide on the exit of Turn 10, which pitched him into the gravel and forced a subsequent collision with the wall, and despite Haas’ mechanics having worked hard to get him back out on track, he was unable to take part in FP2 later in the day.

Oliver Bearman responds to FP1 crash at high-speed Albert Park corner

The British rookie is beginning his first full season in Formula 1 with Haas, after taking in three substitute starts last season in place of Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen respectively.

The teenager walked away unscathed after a significant impact on the exit of the high-speed Turn 10, running wide and colliding with the barrier – which brought out a red flag in FP1.

He admitted to perhaps a little too much confidence early on as he tested the limits of his VF-25 but is adamant his his weekend is not over despite this setback.

“Yeah, me too,” Bearman replied after the session when it was put to him that it looked like he thought he was going to regain control of his car after running wide.

“I’m a bit sad to have missed all the running today. The guys did a great job to try and get the car back out, we just ran out of time.

Looking back at Friday’s running from the Australian Grand Prix

“But, yeah, I just had a small mistake in Turn 10 which put me a bit wide and, out there, it’s very, very bumpy and unfortunately, lost the car.

“It’s for sure not over. I struggled a little bit, but I really felt confident in the car – maybe too much – but I really felt at home and nice in the car, I was building up really nicely, and the mistake was unfortunate.

“FP3 is a long session, and then into qualifying. The race will be a bit of a roll of the dice, it looks like at the moment.”

Haas appeared to be among the slowest of the runners on Friday, with Esteban Ocon also appearing towards the bottom of the leaderboard in both sessions.

Team principal Ayao Komatsu admitted to the free practice running being a difficult outing for Haas, but they will work to establish why this was the case.

“Today was a pretty difficult day, it wasn’t the performance we were expecting,” he said.

We have one indication as to why in FP1, but Ollie crashed so we couldn’t completely get to the bottom of why we were uncompetitive, so we need to make another step tonight and then do the best we can tomorrow.”

