Oliver Bearman is looking to build his relationship with Haas throughout the F1 2024 campaign after suggestions they could be the team to facilitate his full-time Formula 1 breakthrough after an impressive Ferrari debut.

Ferrari’s 18-year-old reserve driver Bearman found himself thrust into the F1 spotlight at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, after Carlos Sainz was taken to hospital ahead of the final practice session for surgery after being diagnosed with appendicitis, the surgery thankfully going well.

Oliver Bearman looking to build Haas relationship

And Bearman certainly made the most of his opportunity, narrowly missing out on a top-10 grid slot, before delivering a mighty drive to P7 on Grand Prix Saturday, comfortably seeing off McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton behind despite them being armed with soft tyres.

Presuming Sainz will return to the Ferrari cockpit at the Australian Grand Prix, that means Bearman will return to Formula 2 duties, where he has major ground to regain due to missing the Saudi Arabia races despite claiming feature race pole, though he is expected to make several more appearances on an F1 race weekend in 2024 during FP1 sessions with Haas.

The Ferrari-powered team has been speculated as a logical home for him to join the F1 grid full-time, perhaps as early as 2025, and Bearman will look to use his FP1 outings to gain further experience and also “build up a relationship” with Haas as he looks to secure a spot on the grid.

Asked by reporters in Saudi Arabia what more he can do to make his F1 position permanent, Bearman replied: “I don’t know what else I can do, because I don’t think I’ll be in F1 for the rest of the year.

“I think I did a decent job and that’s all I can do, push in F2 and cross my fingers.

“I have a lot of FPs with Haas this year, so I’m looking forward to building up a relationship and gaining more miles in the car.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 Driver of the Day: Who has won the award in F1 2024?

10 biggest sports deals in history: Where does Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari salary rank?

While Bearman admitted having a “faster car” in the Ferrari SF-24 was a “big bonus” for him in Saudi Arabia, he was nonetheless pleased with a mistake-free “clean race”, while the young Brit also wanted to say thank you to seven-time World Champion Hamilton for his post-race assistance.

Hamilton applauded and gave Bearman a thumbs up from the Mercedes cockpit as he passed him on he cooldown lap, then waiting for him in the pit lane and helping him out of the Ferrari, Bearman admitting the physicality of the race had took its toll.

“He was literally pulling me out of the car,” said Bearman in regards to Hamilton. “I was struggling a bit.

“It was really physical. With a race like this, it’s one of the lowest degradation tracks of the season and one of the highest lateral G’s, so you’re pretty much doing 50 qualifying laps, which is quite impressive.”

Bearman’s six points scored in Jeddah puts him P10 in the early F1 2024 Drivers’ Championship standings.

Read next – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix conclusions: Bearman’s next move, Ricciardo’s decline and more