Confirmed: Oliver Bearman signs for Haas on multi-year deal from F1 2025 season

Oliver Bearman has officially signed for Haas from the F1 2025 season, the Ferrari junior penning a multi-year contract with the team to join the Formula 1 grid from next year.

Having already made his debut as a last-minute stand-in for Carlos Sainz as a Ferrari driver in Saudi Arabia, Bearman will become a full-time Formula 1 driver from next year with Haas as he makes his way up the motorsport ladder.

Oliver Bearman becomes Haas F1 driver from 2025 onwards

The 19-year-old roundly impressed in his substitute appearance for Ferrari earlier this season, and had been pencilled in for six FP1 appearances for Haas this season as he built up his Formula 1 experience.

Now, with his next FP1 outing to come at his home race at Silverstone this weekend, he will do so as a fully-fledged Formula 1 driver from next year.

The team confirmed he has signed a multi-year deal with Haas, with further FP1 appearances to come at Hungary, Mexico and Abu Dhabi to come alongside his Formula 2 duties as he continues to ramp up his preparations for life on the Formula 1 grid next season.

“It’s hard to put into words just how much this means to me,” Bearman said.

“To say out loud that I will be a Formula 1 driver for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team makes me so immensely proud. To be one of the very few people who get to do the thing what they dreamed of as a child is something truly incredible.

“To Gene, Ayao and everyone at Haas, thank you for believing in me and for trusting me to represent your team. I’ve really enjoyed working with everyone since the first time we met in Mexico and I can’t wait to enjoy this moment with them and hopefully many more in the future.

“To Fred, Marco, Jock, Alessandro and everyone at the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy, quite simply, I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you for preparing me since F4 for this incredible opportunity and know I will give it everything I have.”

What has Oliver Bearman’s deal meant for the F1 2025 driver market?

Team principal Ayao Komatsu added: “It’s an exciting thing to be able to give a young driver as talented as Oliver Bearman his first full-time seat in Formula 1.

“He’s developed into an incredibly mature driver under the guidance of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and the world saw that for themselves when he was called in at the last minute to compete at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“Oliver proved he was more than ready for the task, and we’ve seen that for ourselves running him in the Haas cars in our FP1 sessions over the past two seasons.

“We’re looking forward to further developing him as a driver and reaping the benefits of his talent – both inside and outside of the car. Oliver’s a great guy and a very welcome addition to the team when he joins us for the FP1 weekends. Now we know that relationship is going to be longer-term, it’s a positive thing for all concerned.”

Team owner Gene Haas said: “I’m pleased we’ve been able to give Oliver Bearman this opportunity to drive full-time in Formula 1 – he’s undoubtedly an exciting rookie prospect, not just based on what he showed in Saudi Arabia but also through his time developing his relationship with our team.

“I’m personally excited to see how he grows as a driver, and we look forward to seeing him deliver for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team next season and beyond.

“This is an exciting time for the team. Oliver’s signing shows we continue to invest in talent – both on and off-track – as we continue to compete at the highest level.”

