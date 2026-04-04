Oliver Goethe was left with a sense of what could have been after he was dropped from the Red Bull Junior Team, his performances having picked up following that decision.

Into his second season as a Formula 2 driver, and now without F1 team affiliation, Goethe admitted that he sees 2026 as his last chance to make it to Formula 1. If he delivers, then he is confident that “opportunities” will open up for him.

Oliver Goethe reflects on Red Bull exit and F1 chances

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Goethe, the 21-year-old, London-born German racer, was picked up by the Red Bull Junior Team ahead of the 2024 season.

That year he finished seventh in the Formula 3 Championship, and retained Red Bull’s backing as he made the full-time step up to Formula 2 for 2025.

Goethe was unable to make the podium in F2 2025, and that proved to be his final year as a Red Bull junior.

When asked by PlanetF1.com about his split from Red Bull, Goethe explained the timeline behind Red Bull’s decision.

Goethe scored points three times across the opening nine rounds, a struggle for form which Goethe says sealed his fate.

He scored four times across the final five rounds, which included a pair of P5 results in Abu Dhabi.

“That came about purely, really, on the first half of the season last year. I was missing some pace,” said Goethe of his Red Bull exit.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity they gave me.

“I was told, let’s say, halfway through the season, and that’s when I started to be quicker. So who knows what could have happened if they gave me a bit more time.”

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Goethe has continued in F2 for 2026, in what is his second year with MP Motorsport.

He finished P4 in the Melbourne Feature Race, that the only round to have taken place thus far.

PlanetF1.com understands that alterations to the F2 schedule are being discussed, after the planned visits to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled.

No longer backed by Red Bull, Goethe believes he is in last chance saloon territory for his Formula 1 ambitions.

But, despite that lack of F1 team affiliation, he is convinced that he can make “opportunities” for himself.

Gabriel Bortoleto arguably serves as inspiration. He was not linked with any F1 team when he won the 2024 F2 title. Sauber came knocking after that achievement, and Bortoleto has remained for the team’s Audi F1 evolution, after an impressive rookie season.

“I don’t necessarily think there’s less pressure. I think there’s always a pressure to get results,” Goethe continued.

“This is probably my last chance to make Formula 1 this year. It’s my second year. It’s unrealistic to get a chance in your third year.

“So I’m just going to go out there and give it everything, like I do always. So whether I’m Red Bull or not, I’m going to give my absolute best.

“I think opportunities will come if I get the results.”

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