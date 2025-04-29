Ralf Schumacher has not held back in recent times with his comments on Red Bull, including repeatedly predicting a Max Verstappen exit.

However, the Red Bull GmbH CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said he has spoken with the six-time grand prix winner Schumacher about his comments, which he believes are too one-sided, even if they do not cause “sleepless nights” in the Red Bull camp.

Red Bull CEO shares message to Ralf Schumacher

Red Bull had been the dominant force of F1’s ground effect era, but after losing their way mid-season with 2024’s RB20, McLaren surged to the top of the pile, securing their first Constructors’ Championship crown since 1998, as Red Bull work to regain that top spot.

Just the one win from the opening five rounds of F1 2025 highlights the challenge ahead for Red Bull and Verstappen, who after seeing off the threat of McLaren’s Lando Norris last season, is chasing a fifth consecutive World Championship.

And the more challenging times of late for Red Bull have been commented on heavily – and critically – by Schumacher, who has rarely shied away from predicting that Verstappen’s future lays outside of Red Bull, even claiming Alpine as a potential destination for the Dutchman.

But, such comments from Schumacher are not causing any loss of sleep at Red Bull.

“I have a good relationship with Ralf,” Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff told Bild. “He does his job and we focus on ourselves.

“But nobody has to worry that we at Red Bull are having sleepless nights because of his statements.”

However, Mintzlaff has delivered the message to Schumacher of Red Bull’s stance, that being a perceived lack of coverage of their success, a message which Mintzlaff said does not apply to Schumacher alone.

After a run of four straight Drivers’ and Constructors’ title doubles between 2010-13, Red Bull rose to end the Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes dominance when Verstappen beat Hamilton to the Drivers’ title in 2021, the first of his four consecutive Drivers’ Championship wins, with Red Bull picking up the 2022 and 2023 Constructors’ crowns.

Asked to reveal what he told Schumacher, Mintzlaff replied: “What I would say to everyone. I don’t get enough coverage of the fact that Red Bull has dominated Formula 1 over the past four years. Six out of eight possible World Championship titles have been won.

“Of course, it wasn’t a good start this season, but our fall was also different.”

Verstappen remains very much in the hunt for a fifth straight title in F1 2025. He currently sits P3 in the Drivers’ Championship standings, 12 points behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in top spot.

