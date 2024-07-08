Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen feature prominently as we take a look at the key headlines after a thrilling British Grand Prix.

Verstappen displayed a touch of class – missed by the TV cameras – after Hamilton returned to winning ways at Silverstone, while Ferrari has bid farewell to their chassis technical director. All this and more, so let us dive into the action.

Max Verstappen’s untelevised Lewis Hamilton congratulations

After picking off Lando Norris, British GP leader Hamilton was next up the road for Verstappen in a gripping victory battle, but Hamilton got the job done for a record-breaking ninth time at Silverstone in his Formula 1 career.

Hamilton’s first win since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, Verstappen was quick to congratulate his title rival on their cooldown lap, while they even cracked a joke in the cooldown room.

Enrico Cardile exits Ferrari

A part of the Ferrari organisation since 2005, the British Grand Prix was Cardile’s last with the Scuderia, who released a statement to confirm the departure of their chassis technical director.

This comes at a time when Cardile is being heavily linked with a move to Aston Martin.

Lewis Hamilton had Formula 1 quit thoughts

After 945 days, Hamilton returned to the top step of the podium at Silverstone, having not ventured there since Saudi Arabia 2021, the penultimate round of his all-time classic title battle with Verstappen.

And considering the controversial conclusion to said title battle, followed by the struggle to even fight for race wins, “many thoughts and doubts” creeped in for Hamilton about whether he wanted to continue.

Helmut Marko identifies two reasons behind Lewis Hamilton defeat

As Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko assessed what went down at Silverstone, he could “only congratulate” Hamilton for his historic achievement.

As while a usual “strong point” for Verstappen – that being his driving on a wet track – deserted him, Hamilton showed “what a master he is” behind the wheel of the Mercedes at Silverstone.

Christian Horner issues ‘unsustainable’ warning to Sergio Perez

While Verstappen impressed greatly with his drive to P2 in a Red Bull lacking pace, the same was not true for his team-mate Sergio Perez, who suffered a further underwhelming display at Silverstone.

Starting P19 and finishing P17, two laps behind, Horner has warned his driver that such form is “unsustainable” with Red Bull’s Constructors’ Championship lead shrinking.

