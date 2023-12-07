Fast Track Quiz: Watch and test your knowledge of British F1 drivers

Think you know British F1 drivers? Watch the latest Fast Track Quiz from On Track GP to test your knowledge…

Host Talia Lazarus is joined by Matisse Armani and Jamie Chambers to play the latest edition of the ongoing series on our YouTube channel, launched in collaboration between DR Sports and PlanetF1.com at the start of 2023.

This time around, Matisse and Jamie face off on their knowledge of all things British – with the UK having produced more F1 World Champions than any other country in the sport’s history.

And if you think the players had it easy, think again.

Their knowledge of subjects from throughout F1 history were tested, with Jamie and Matisse playing a ‘fastest finger first’ style quiz to buzz in with the correct answer.

And to see how you match up, make sure to watch the video below and test how your British F1 knowledge goes against our contestants.

Once you’ve watched and played along, don’t forget to like, subscribe, and head to On Track GP for more videos from throughout the latest F1 season, including episodes of the On Track GP Podcast, reaction to the latest F1 news and series like our newest release, ‘Who’s In The Kart?’, where our team tried their hand at karting against two professional drivers.

As for your score on the Fast Track Quiz, let us know how you did in the comments!

