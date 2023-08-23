Ferrari have had a mixed time of things in the turbo hybrid era of Formula 1, with swings in performance from season to season and no sustained title challenge until the end of a year.

It is now 15 years since the Scuderia last took a title, with the Constructors’ crown back in 2008, and On Track GP, our YouTube channel launched in collaboration with DR Sports, have taken a look at what exactly may have gone wrong since the turbo hybrid regulations were introduced in 2014.

Coilin Higgins was on hand to discuss all things Ferrari as the team go through something of a barren spell yet again in 2023, with only a handful of podiums to their name through Charles Leclerc this season.

What has been going wrong at Ferrari?

Following a string of uncompetitive cars, it looked as if a regulation change for the 2017 season would bring about an improvement for Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel looked to be the main challenger to Lewis Hamilton for the World Championship.

But for multiple reasons, those title pushes would not be sustained in 2017 and ’18 respectively, which in turn were the best chance the team had for success for quite some time – since Fernando Alonso had somehow pushed Vettel all the way to the season finale in 2012 in a car seemingly nowhere near as quick while the German was at Red Bull.

It has been no doubt a frustrating time for the tifosi all around the world, and Coilin has neatly summarised the troubles of the Scuderia from the past few years into a video for On Track GP below.

Once you have watched, don’t forget to like, subscribe and watch plenty more of our recent content – including the latest episode of the On Track GP Podcast, which looks ahead to this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.