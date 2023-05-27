Race or reserve? Le Mans winner Richard Bradley makes controversial choices

On Track GP is back with another edition of ‘race or reserve’, and this time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Richard Bradley is in the chair to give his choices!

The rule is simple: In a world where Formula 1 teams are able to currently run with two cars, we’re imagining a world in which only one car from each team is allowed on the grid.

As a result, the only choice you have to make is which driver in each team’s current line-up will be your race driver, and which will be on the sidelines as reserve.

Richard, who took P1 in the LMP2 class at the Circuit de la Sarthe in 2015 alongside Matthew Howson and Nicolas Lapierre, joined our YouTube channel to give us his picks for the current grid, with some tough calls which will undoubtedly have raised a few eyebrows.

When arriving at the Alpine drivers, Richard said with a laugh: “Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, this is a tricky one… I don’t like either of them very much to be honest!

“But they’re both very, very good. I would say I’m going to race Gasly and I’m going to reserve Ocon, just for what Gasly did in the AlphaTauri.”

