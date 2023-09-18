On Track GP Podcast: ‘Carlos Sainz is having a better season than Charles Leclerc’

The newest episode of the On Track GP Podcast has arrived, with lots to discuss from the Singapore Grand Prix as the dust settles on a frantic race at Marina Bay.

Carlos Sainz took top honours for Ferrari in the first non-Red Bull victory of 2023 so far, while a charging George Russell missed out on a podium after a devastating last-lap crash in his Mercedes.

Hosts Matisse Armani and Abbi Summers are on hand to guide you through the weekend’s action with On Track GP, launched in collaboration between PlanetF1.com and DR Sports.

Singapore Grand Prix highs and lows on display at Ferrari and Red Bull

While Red Bull suffered an uncharacteristic off-weekend, it was Ferrari and McLaren that stepped up to the plate, with Mercedes bearing down on them in the closing stages of the race on Sunday.

But a combination of Sainz’s clever driving and speed throughout the weekend held off those behind him as he took his second career victory, and both On Track GP presenters were impressed with what they saw from the Spaniard in Singapore.

“It was nice, the bromance I was absolutely here for. We both really like McLaren as well, so it was a brilliant day for Lando,” Abbi said of the weekend’s top two after Lando Norris finished behind his former McLaren team-mate.

“But Carlos Sainz, we have been critical of him in the past and I think we’ve heaped a lot more praise maybe on Leclerc just naturally. But I think actually, over the two of them, Sainz is having a better season than Leclerc.”

Matisse added: “You could argue [that]. I think it’s difficult at Ferrari because I had such high expectations a couple years ago for them to be challenging Red Bull and they started off so quick, and they had that speed and they just obviously had their engine issues and whatnot and their strategy.

“But I expected them to kick on, because they haven’t it feels like everybody’s underperforming. But listen, Sainz, what a win.”

