The latest episode of the On Track GP Podcast has landed, with a host of Italian GP reaction to discuss as Max Verstappen took a record-breaking win at Monza.

Host Joe Ashman is joined by F1 content creator Olivia Hartley to discuss all the goings-on from Monza, with Verstappen eventually overhauling a brave Carlos Sainz to take a record 10th consecutive victory – the first time that has ever happened in Formula 1 history.

With Red Bull having taken 14 wins in as many races this year, they talk about whether F1’s first unbeaten season really could be on the cards after overcoming a difficult day and tough opponents at Monza on Sunday.

There’s also plenty of talk about the home heroes, Ferrari, as Sainz and Charles Leclerc did battle through to the chequered flag and leaving Ferrari fan Joe “tearing his hair out” at what he was seeing on screen as the pair almost made contact on multiple occasions.

There was plenty to discuss so make sure you catch the full new episode of the On Track GP Podcast, available to watch below or via On Track GP’s YouTube channel here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 records: The drivers with the longest points-scoring streaks in history

Fastest F1 pit stops: Red Bull toppled at Monza with two teams faster in the pits

Don’t forget to like the video above and subscribe to On Track GP, the channel having launched in collaboration between PlanetF1.com and DR Sports at the beginning of the F1 2023 season.

Be sure to head to YouTube and watch through the best videos we have released this season and revisit previous episodes of the On Track GP Podcast. Enjoy!

Read next: Carlos Sainz speaks out after chasing down thieves in attempted robbery in Milan