Another race week and another preview from the chaps at On Track GP and they take a look at all the big talking points going into this weekend’s race.

The F1 2023 season is well and truly underway and now all attention turns to Jeddah and the first street circuit of the year.

Ahead of the weekend’s running, Abbi, Matisse, Joe and PlanetF1.com’s very own Sam got together on the On Track GP YouTube channel to discuss the big stories including the race winner, their podium predictions and how everyone is getting on in the F1 fantasy league.

Kicking off, the team gives you a quick recap of the Bahrain race just in case you had forgotten (two weeks can seem like a long time in the world of F1!) before diving straight into Mercedes and asking whether Lewis Hamilton’s future lies elsewhere.

Next up it is another struggling outfit with Ferrari as Charles Leclerc gets the earliest grid penalty of the season after having one two many ECUs.

Of course there is also Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez with the team wondering if the Mexican can ever do what Nico Rosberg did and challenge for the number one spot in his own garage.

And that’s not to forget the man of the moment with Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin as the team ask whether we will see the Spaniard on the podium again in Saudi.

The crew also run you through all 10 teams including a good opening race for Williams while Haas go home disappointed.

