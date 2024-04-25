Audi have reportedly done a deal with one half of what is expected to be an all-new line-up for Kick-Sauber for the 2025 season with Nico Hulkenberg agreeing terms.

The only thing said to be missing is the “signature”, but that’s supposedly a mere formality with an announcement expected before the end of May.

‘One of two places in the future Audi team is now occupied!’

After three years as a super sub, Hulkenberg returned to the Formula 1 grid last season with Haas where he impressed, especially in qualifying.

While the VF-23 let him down in the Grands Prix, the German out-scored his team-mate Kevin Magnussen by nine points to three.

This season he’s again showing why Haas put their faith in his experienced hands with Hulkenberg scoring four of the team’s five points.

But while he moved level with Andrea de Cesaris as the driver with the most starts without a win in China, that up to 208, Hulkenberg’s performances caught the interest of Audi who have reportedly agreed terms with the 36-year-old.

SPORT1 reports: “One of two places in the future Audi team is now occupied! Audi and the German Nico Hülkenberg have agreed to go together from 2025. The only thing missing is the signature.

“Those involved are still officially silent, but a statement could be released by the end of May.”

Asked about the report by the publication, Hulkenberg smiled: “I don’t take part in speculation.”

Ex-F1 drivers talk up Hulkenberg to Audi

According to SPORT1, Audi have offered Hulkenberg a three-year deal with the German expected to line-up alongside Carlos Sainz next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports prior to the report, 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg said he believed Hulkenberg would be a good option for Audi.

“Nico has a lot of experience, is fast and on the market,” he said.

“Other top teams do not rate his performance in the Haas highly enough and do not take advantage, so Audi should take advantage of this opportunity. That would be ideal for both sides.”

Ralf Schumacher agrees that the Hinwil team needs to overhaul its driver line-up with the former F1 driver unimpressed with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

“Bottas is past his peak and Guanyu is not good enough at the end of the day,” he said.

“Audi wants to get stronger every year and be optimally positioned in 2026, when there are new car and engine regulations. With Hulkenberg and Sainz they would certainly be.”

