Lando Norris was snubbed as Riccardo Patrese proposed the “only driver who can compete with” Max Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, will not be getting advice on his Ferrari troubles from Charles Leclerc. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

Charles Leclerc the ‘only driver’ who could hang with Max Verstappen?

Former F1 driver Riccardo Patrese believes that to be the case.

The six-time grand prix winner believes that even Lando Norris, the new World Champion, could not compete with Verstappen in equal machinery.

No Leclerc advice to Lewis Hamilton

Leclerc heads into F1 2026 off the back of a breakthrough season. Ferrari may not have won a Grand Prix in 2025, but Leclerc claimed all seven of their podium results, and finished 86 points better off than his seven-time World Champion teammate Lewis Hamilton.

It was a major struggle for Hamilton in his first Ferrari season, but he has not received advice from Leclerc, who has himself to worry about, and feels underqualified to advise a seven-time World Champion.

Has Verstappen worked out Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari struggles?

Max Verstappen has put Lewis Hamilton’s woes down to leaving his “second family” at Mercedes and not feeling “secure or comfortable” at Ferrari.

George Russell in telling Mercedes contract admission

Hamilton’s former Mercedes teammate George Russell, like Leclerc, had an F1 2025 to shout about. He had to wait until post-Singapore though until a new contract was announced.

Russell admitted that the matter of feeling “appreciated” or “underappreciated” was quickly put to rest by signing his new Mercedes deal, after the rumours of a move for Max Verstappen were hushed.

Toto Wolff wrestles with ‘painful’ Mercedes P2

Russell’s haul of 319 points spearheaded Mercedes’ charge to second in the Constructors’ Championship.

The Silver Arrows did though finish 364 points behind McLaren, the team which uses a Mercedes engine.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says there was no P2 celebration, just “pain”.

