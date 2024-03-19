Oscar Piastri has been backed to score a podium in Melbourne by his fellow Australian and 1980 World Champion Alan Jones.

The McLaren driver came has already finished on the podium twice in his F1 career after a hugely impressive rookie season; Jones believes he could add to that tally this weekend.

Oscar Piastri tipped for Aussie success

Piastri has finished as high as fourth this season but Jones, who scored 24 podiums in his F1 career, believes Piastri could finish further up the order this weekend.

“Oscar is going extremely well, he is always up there in the top six or eight and I think all things being equal he has got a very good chance of being on the podium in Melbourne,” Jones told the Herald Sun.

“I don’t think he could be doing much better, quite frankly. He has done everything that the team has asked of him and he continues to show the talent that he has got.

“Lando [Norris] is a very talented, excellent Formula 1 driver and I think for him to go off and beat him, it goes to show the standard of talent that he has got.”

Jones was less complimentary of the other current F1 driver, Daniel Ricciardo. The 77-year-old said the RB driver was “treading water” in F1.

“One is going extremely well and the other is going fairly ordinary,” Jones said of Australia’s drivers.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Christian Horner told to ‘resign as soon as possible’ by defiant Ralf Schumacher

McLaren acquire Mercedes ‘rear wing expert’ after frustrating Lewis Hamilton battle

“I think [Ricciardo] would even agree with that. Bad luck, or otherwise, I’m sure Daniel would like to have had better results than what he has had.

“At the end of the day we can’t be blaming the car all the time, which has been a bit of a tendency in the past.

“I would love to see Daniel go extremely well in Melbourne, I would like to see Daniel go extremely well period.

“But I just think that his luck is going to have to change or he is going to have to lift his game if he has got any chance of getting back in that Red Bull team or getting back into a more competitive car.

“He [Ricciardo] is treading water. He really needs to have some very good results and put up a good show, he can’t be dwelling down where he is.”

Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!