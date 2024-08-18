Oscar Piastri identifies ‘biggest area’ he can still improve on in second F1 season

Oscar Piastri has suggested tyre management was the “biggest thing” he needed to look at after his rookie season in the sport.

His results since his debut make it easy to forget that Piastri is only a year and a half into his F1 career but when asked by PlanetF1.com if there was an area he still needed to improve in, tyre management was his answer.

Oscar Piastri highlights tyre management difficulty

Piastri settled very quickly into life in F1, scoring 97 points and registering a sprint victory, but continues to improve as he gets more experienced.

Given the lack of an obvious flaw in his skillset, PlanetF1.com asked if he had identified any area for improvement.

“I would say there’s been improvements,” the Australian said. “Definitely I think in terms of tyre management, going into the season was my biggest thing to look at and I think on the most part it’s been a good improvement.

“I think Bahrain [is] traditionally a track very, very tough on tyres and I was very even with Lando, in terms of pace.

“There’s been really only China. That was a bit of a step back, I would say, which again, was a circuit I’ve not driven at and some things I definitely know I can do better the next time I go back there.

“So I think there’s been some improvements in everything.”

Piastri also suggested that in the second half of the year, he got into his groove in qualifying but conceded more work was needed in regards to race day.

“I think qualifying, in the second half of last year, I felt confident in and this year.

How Oscar Piastri is shaping up alongside Lando Norris

“I think the biggest gap between me and Lando has been like a tenth the whole season so I think we’re very, very close in that.

“Still just little things here and there in terms of managing a race.

“Managing tyres, I think is probably still the biggest area but I definitely feel like I’ve made a big step forward from last year.”

