Oscar Piastri saw his British Grand Prix victory hopes go up in smoke after incurring a 10-second penalty.

That punishment was issued by the FIA for ‘erratic braking’ from Piastri ahead of the Safety Car restart, but the “problem” – according to Piastri – was that it was “just a coincidence” that he hit the brakes as the Safety Car lights went out ahead of the restart, his action catching out Max Verstappen who briefly came sailing past.

Oscar Piastri: British GP penalty fair?

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

A chaotic, rain-affected British Grand Prix brought with it multiple Virtual Safety Car and Safety Car periods, though until the final SC appearance, Piastri had been in control and looked on his way to an impressive wet-weather win.

However, Piastri’s victory hopes would be undone via a 10-second penalty, picked up after he braked down the Hangar Straight – in an ‘erratic’ manner according to the stewards – causing Verstappen to briefly overtake as the Safety Car was readying to return to the pit lane after turning its lights out, preparing the race to resume.

Piastri was forced to settle for P2 as McLaren team-mate Lando Norris won his home Grand Prix for the first time, Piastri staying tight-lipped on what went down immediately after the race, over fears he would get himself “in trouble”.

Piastri would offer further insight into the incident when he reached the cooldown room, as he engaged in conversation with Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg, the F1 veteran pulling off one of Silverstone’s most memorable – and popular – achievements by finally making the podium on his 239th start.

For Piastri, the “problem” was that he had hit the brakes in unison with the Safety Car lights going out, a pure “coincidence” to his mind, not erratic driving on the brink of the race restart.

“I got a 10-second penalty for braking behind the Safety Car,” Piastri told Hulkenberg.

“I hit the brakes, basically as the lights went out on the Safety Car, so that I didn’t accelerate, and apparently that gets a 10-second penalty.

“The problem was that it was just a coincidence that I hit the brakes as the lights turned off.”

More British Grand Prix reaction from PlanetF1.com

👉 British GP Cooldown Lap: Hulkenberg shocks in Lando Norris win

👉 British GP conclusions: Verstappen’s Red Bull exit terms, McLaren’s big test, Hulkenberg’s reward

It was a rare display of strong emotion from Piastri, one of Formula 1’s coolest characters, but he was joined by his team principal Andrea Stella in feeling disgruntled.

“I have to say that the penalty still looks very harsh,” Stella told the media, including PlanetF1.com, following the British Grand Prix.

“There are a few factors that we would have liked the stewards to take into account. First of all, the Safety Car was called in very late, not leaving much time for the leader to actually restart in conditions in which you lose tyre temperature, you lose brake temperature, and the same goes for everyone.

“The 50 bar [59 psi, ed.], it’s a pressure that you see during the Safety Car, when you do some braking and acceleration.

“We’ll have to see also if other competitors kind of made the situation look worse than what it is, because we know that the race craft for some competitors, definitely, there’s also the ability to make others look like they are causing severe infringement when they are not.

“So, a few things to review, but in itself, now the penalty has been decided, has been served, and we move on.

“I think we will see if there’s anything to learn on our side, and I’m sure Oscar will use this motivation for being even more determined for the races to come and try and win as many races as possible.”

Piastri comes away from Silverstone with his Championship lead still in-tact, though Norris has reduced it to eight points after claiming his fourth win of the season.

Read next: Data suggests Oscar Piastri got unlucky with Safety Car penalty