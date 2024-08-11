Oscar Piastri’s maiden Formula 1 grand prix win in Hungary just became even more impressive, as we round-up the latest headlines.

Earlier in the season we had Carlos Sainz return from appendix surgery to with the Australian Grand Prix, and it turns out Piastri has his own remarkable injury tale to tell. Sergio Perez’s Red Bull future is also in the headlines, with the Mexican declared “out” at the end of the season by a McLaren-backed driver. All this and more to come.

Oscar Piastri broken rib reveal after Hungarian GP win

Piastri has shown remarkable improvements in his second F1 season, winning his first grand prix in Hungary and playing a pivotal role in McLaren’s push to snatch the Constructors’ Championship title from Red Bull.

And in a social media post, Piastri has revealed that he was nursing a broken rib in the first half of the season. An X-ray image included in the post is timed at 11:12am on Monday July 8, less than two weeks before that Hungary win.

Gabriel Bortoleto suggests Sergio Perez ‘out’ at Red Bull

While Red Bull opted to stick with Perez after the summer break, the F1 veteran is nonetheless under major pressure to secure his future with the team.

And McLaren-backed Formula 2 title contender Gabriel Bortoleto – who himself is being linked with an F1 2025 seat at Sauber – does not expect Perez to be in the Red Bull next season.

Max Verstappen’s eye-catching Red Bull set-up admission amid Sergio Perez struggles

Perez is not the first driver to find it very tough going staying competitive against Max Verstappen in a Red Bull, with Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly understanding that pain fully.

And Verstappen has now opened up on his driving style, explaining that other drivers might not enjoy the particular demands he has from his F1 machinery.

David Coulthard brands Nigel Mansell ‘arrogant’

13-time F1 race winner David Coulthard set about comparing how the personalities of racing legends Nigel Mansell, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost stack up, which led to an eye-catching verdict on Mansell.

While one of the “most naturally talented” drivers, Coulthard recalled how Mansell came across as a “bit prickly”, displaying “arrogance” even.

Alex Palou heading for Audi F1 project?

One seat is filled for the upcoming Audi F1 entry, that belonging to Nico Hulkenberg, but now the world of Formula 1 waits to see who will be selected to complete the line-up.

And multiple reports are claiming that reigning IndyCar champion and former McLaren test driver Alex Palou could make a shock switch to Formula 1 in 2025 with Sauber, which the following year becomes Audi.

