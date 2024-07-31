It will be Oscar Piastri, not Lando Norris, who challenges Max Verstappen for the Drivers’ title next year with the Briton said to be “failing”, claims F1 pundit Allard Kalff.

Piastri came within seven-tenths of a second of following up his maiden Formula 1 victory with back-to-back successes as he brought his McLaren home in second place at Spa.

‘Oscar Piastri is Max Verstappen’s challenger’

Although he crossed the line in third place where he was behind both Mercedes drivers, George Russell’s disqualification handed Lewis Hamilton the victory with Piastri 0.647s down on the seven-time World Champion.

As for his team-mate Norris, who started one place ahead of the Aussie on the grid, the Briton made yet another bad start that cost him positions off the line.

Viaplay pundit Kalff told the ‘In de Slipstream’ programme: “Norris is failing.

“That start at the beginning of the race, but to be honest when the pressure really comes on, he fails more. That is a bit of his Achilles’ heel.

“Piastri had a few minor things and the strategy was not quite right, but I do think it is the best car.”

Such has been McLaren’s improvement this season, the Woking team is challenging Red Bull for the Constructors’ Championship where they sit just 42 points off the pace.

Benefitting from having two drivers scoring big points, McLaren have scored 270 points compared to Red Bull’s 213 since Sergio Perez’s last podium result in China.

But while the team is chasing down Red Bull in the teams’ standings, Max Verstappen continues to dominate the Drivers’ where he is 78 ahead of Norris. Piastri in P4 is a further 32 off the pace.

It is, however, the Aussie who former Bridgestone tyre engineer Kees van de Grint believes will be the McLaren driver to challenge Verstappen for the title next season.

Asked if Norris will be the Dutchman’s biggest threat in 2025, he replied: “I don’t think so. No, Piastri is more likely.

“There were examples again where I think: ‘Norris didn’t learn anything from Austria either’.

“Then he’s behind Verstappen, then he makes the same mistake again at the end of the straight. He chooses the wrong position again. Then you’ll never pass Max.”

“Piastri shows how you can pass him straight away. Norris has a lot of experience, but I wasn’t impressed.” Kalff replied.

“If McLaren and Red Bull have cars that can compete, then Oscar Piastri is Max Verstappen’s challenger.”

