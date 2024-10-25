Oscar Piastri has made it categorically clear that he has no interest in a Red Bull move after Helmut Marko sparked that rumour.

Piastri made his Formula 1 debut with McLaren in 2023 – following a shock switch from Alpine in a case which ended up in front of F1’s Contract Recognition Board – and has turned heads since, picking up his first grand prix wins in F1 2024 at the Hungarian and Azerbaijan GPs. However, talk of another huge career twist recently emerged.

Oscar Piastri ‘definitely not’ going to Red Bull

On the eve of the Mexican Grand Prix, a race which McLaren go into with a 40-point lead over Red Bull at the top of the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull’s senior advisor Helmut Marko dropped the bombshell claim that their ex-driver Mark Webber, now Piastri’s manager, was trying to get the ball rolling.

“Let’s put it this way: Mark Webber is intensively seeking conversation,” Marko claimed to F1-Insider.com on that rumour.

However, Piastri had the chance to respond ahead of the Mexican GP and made it clear that he will not be joining Red Bull, adding a cheeky quip towards Marko for good measure in the latest verbal battle between the McLaren and Red Bull camps.

Asked by the media, including PlanetF1.com, if a Red Bull move is on the horizon since Marko is claiming Webber wants talks, Piastri replied: “Definitely not. “I’m very happy where I am.

“I’m under contract for the next two years after this, and I’m certainly not looking to go elsewhere.

“So, it wouldn’t be a week in F1 without some comments from Helmut!”

Piastri will look to take that Marko claim as a “compliment”, but if Red Bull want a change of driver, he suggests they look to their existing pool.

Sergio Perez’s Red Bull F1 future has once again become a major talking point, especially after the impressive return of Liam Lawson with junior team VCARB in Austin, while Red Bull also have F2 title contender Isack Hadjar and Super Formula’s Ayumu Iwasa waiting in the wings.

Asked if he was surprised to read about Red Bull’s interest in him, Piastri replied: “Not massively.

“I mean, it’s a nice compliment, I would say.

“But, again, I’m very happy with where I am. They have quite a big pool of drivers that they can they can choose from if they want.”

Piastri sits P4 in the F1 2024 Drivers’ Championship standings with five rounds to go, 50 points back from McLaren team-mate Lando Norris, who heads into a crucial race weekend in Mexico if he is to keep his title hopes alive, Red Bull’s Championship leader Max Verstappen having stretched his lead to 57 points after Austin.

