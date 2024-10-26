Oscar Piastri explains ‘painful’ Q1 exit with ‘silly mistake’ admission

Oscar Piastri admitted his attempt to push too much in Q1 “bit me hard” after he made a surprise early exit in Mexico.

Piastri, alongside Sergio Perez, was one of two drivers from the frontrunners that departed at the first opportunity and the Australian said it was due to him pushing the car too much.

After an error in his first flying run, Piastri was up against it in his final lap and ultimately the suboptimal preparation proved to be his undoing. With worn tyres, Piastri was unable to set a time quick enough to break into the top 15 and will start Sunday’s race in 17th.

“I just had very, very little grip on that second lap, which was a shame,” he told media including PlanetF1.com. “But I shouldn’t even have needed it so obviously frustrating because the pace looks very strong and I felt comfortable.

“Just tried a bit too much in Turn 12 and it bit me hard.”

Piastri conceded that the Q1 exit, his first of the season, was “painful” and a lamented the fact that a “silly mistake” had cost him so much.

“Just a very silly mistake,” the driver P4 in the standings said. “Trying a bit too hard in Q1 so that was it.

“At least I know where it all went wrong but it still is painful stood here.”

Piastri can at least take some consolation that his team-mate Lando Norris qualified in the same position last year but was able to finish fifth on race day. As for his target, Piastri said getting “strongly into the points” was possible.

“We’ll try and get back into the points and strongly into the points hopefully,” he said. “We’re trying to draw inspiration from Lando’s race last year and see what we can do.

“I think it’s going to be tough because the field looks reasonably tight but I think we’ve got some pace on board this weekend, so try and use it to get through.”

Piastri’s team-mate meanwhile will start P3 having missed out on the front row ahead of Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen. McLaren lead the Constructors’ Championship by 40 points so could have their advantage significantly reduced if Piastri is unable to finish within the top 10.

