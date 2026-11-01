Oscar Piastri reveals shock at early Mexico GP qualifying exit

Oscar Piastri was at a loss to explain the sudden loss of grip that condemned him to a premature exit from qualifying at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Piastri will line up in 13th at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, seven places behind teammate Lando Norris, who took sixth in the sole remaining McLaren in Q3.

Oscar Piastri reacts to shock Q2 exit in Mexico

The Australian trailed Norris in practice, but he appeared in more competitive shape once qualifying arrived, as he ended the opening session as the lead McLaren in fourth.

But having been on the cusp in 10th place in Q2, the pressure was ramped up on Piastri when a mistake at Turn 7 compelled him to abandon his first lap on new tyres.

He was then unable to produce a time good enough to break into the top 10, his quickest lap a mere one-hundredth improvement on his best run in Q1.

“I had no grip in Q2 for some reason,” a bemused Piastri revealed.

“I don’t really know what happened and what changed, but until that point, things were pretty comfortable, to be honest. [It] felt good and yeah, just a bit strange.”

Piastri revealed that some minor tweaks were made to his McLaren car between runs, but nothing that he thinks could explain the drastic change in balance he experienced.

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“I mean, the balance I had at the start of qualifying was completely the opposite to what I had in the last run of Q2, so I don’t understand what happened,” he reiterated.

“We made a couple of very small tweaks, but nothing that would explain why it was so different. So yeah, some questions to answer for sure.”

With overtaking notoriously tough in Mexico, Piastri is aiming to capitalise on the extensive 800-plus metre run to Turn 1 at the start to salvage a positive race result.

“We’ll see what we can do off the line and hopefully make up some spots,” he added.

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