Oscar Piastri has suggested drivers should be involved ‘very little’ with discussions over changes to F1 regulations as it would lead to boring racing.

Arguably more so than ever before, drivers are being asked for their verdict on the new F1 regulations but Piastri is amongst those who believe they should largely be kept out of the debate.

Oscar Piastri gives thoughts on driver input for F1 regulations

The 2026 regulations have been much discussed and as F1 and the FIA looks for how to improve, the level of driver input has been questioned.

Piastri though believes relying too much on drivers’ input will create a boring product.

“Honestly, probably very little,” he said when asked how much drivers should influence any regulation changes.

“I think we should be involved to an extent on things like safety, mainly safety. But if you give the drivers the best cars, best tyres, the best engines, the best everything, the racing is probably not going to be that entertaining. So, there’s a line somewhere.

“I think having some level of involvement from us is important, especially on things like safety, because we’re the ones at the end of the day that know the situations the best that we’re going to be in. So, I think that aspect is important.

“But from a pure driving, as drivers we’re always going to be complaining about something. I think some of those concerns have been very valid, especially this year. But from a safety, that’s the biggest reason. From an entertainment side of things, I think our input should be considered but not solely taken.”

It is an unsurprisingly reflective approach from Piastri who has often showed an intelligent maturity beyond his 25 years.

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He was joined in the press conference by two more experienced figures in Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg who both agreed with the Australian.

“I think definitely from a safety point of view, we are the ones that are experiencing everything onboard,” Perez said. “And I think once the rules are set, like they are now, we can give a lot of input into how to make them better, easier.

“I think we are finding, all the drivers, a really good balance in trying to help our sport and that’s really nice to see amongst all of us. So, I think we can really give good input once the rules are set.”

Hulkenberg meanwhile said the drivers can judge what situations may occur before they take place.

“I agree with what these guys said,” the 12th-most experienced driver in F1 history said. “Drivers historically haven’t been involved, but often, coming to new regulations, I think we can judge pretty well and pre-empt what’s coming and what kind of situations would be created with that.

“I feel obviously there has been more collaboration and talk this year, which is good and positive. That’s it.”

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