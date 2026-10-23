Oscar Piastri has waded into the debate over which team has the quickest car following comments made by Isack Hadjar after the Singapore Grand Prix.

Hadjar claimed his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen would have won in Singapore with even more margin had he been driving the Ferrari SF-26.

Oscar Piastri weighs in on Ferrari and Red Bull

Verstappen claimed his second win of the season in Singapore, just a week after tasting success in the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

But his Red Bull colleague Hadjar suggested he could have won by more had he been driving the Ferrari, which data shows excels through the corners, but struggles down the straights.

Piastri, however, has suggested that the Red Bull is the “most consistently quick car”.

McLaren is coming under increasing Red Bull pressure in the battle for P3 in the Constructors’ Championship. The gap is down to just seven points going into Austin.

Upgraded in Baku, the Red Bull RB22 has become the form car in F1 2026. Verstappen raced it to second that weekend before winning the following two events.

“I think Red Bull definitely took a pretty big step forwards over the last triple-header,” Piastri stated.

“I think whatever upgrades they put on the car in Baku were very strong. They had a double podium there and won the next two races with Max.

“I think it wasn’t a surprise that Ferrari were very strong in Singapore. On the data analysis, they’re always the joint quickest or outright quickest in basically every corner this year, but they lose on all the straights. Whether that’s from drag, from power, I don’t know.

“We certainly expected Ferrari to be the benchmark in Singapore, but we’ve expected them to be the benchmark in other circuits and it’s not turned out to be the case. So I think they were very strong. I think clearly the Red Bull was very strong. Both stronger than us for sure.

“I think over the last few weeks, Red Bull’s definitely become, I would say, the most consistently quick car. But I think each weekend, the challenges are kind of rotating.”

Further comments from Hamilton validated Piastri’s “data” comments.

“They’re just as quick through all the corners as us in the last race, and that’s been our strength,” the seven-time world champion said of Red Bull. “So they’ve matched us now through the corners, and they’re three, four tenths quicker down the straights.

“We have a very, very small upgrade this weekend. It’s less than a tenth. It’s like half a tenth. So I don’t think that propels us forwards to be able to necessarily challenge that deficit.

“But, maybe the track suits our car, and maybe they’ll have a one-off weekend. Maybe Mercedes will have an off-weekend again, and we’ll be right there to take it.”

Meanwhile Hadjar is adamant that the Red Bull RB22 is not the current benchmark.

“No, I don’t think we have the fastest car,” he insisted.

“I think the car is still very hard to drive. In Malaysia, it was dominant, but I don’t think in Singapore it was the fastest car. That’s what I believe.

“I think if you put Max in the Ferrari, he would have won the race with more margin. So that’s my opinion.”

Hamilton countered the Frenchman’s remarks, suggesting “we’re going to have different opinions there,” while Charles Leclerc, Hamilton’s Ferrari teammate, dismissed the concept as “nonsense”.

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