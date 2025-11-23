Oscar Piastri said he was “not even going to bother trying to compute” how Liam Lawson escaped a penalty in the opening lap of the Las Vegas GP.

Piastri was handed what many felt was a harsh penalty at the previous race in Brazil but a similar incident in Vegas went unpunished.

A chaotic start to the night race in Nevada saw Lawson crash into the side of Piastri as the drivers headed into Turn 1, but the Racing Bulls driver escaped a penalty. Instead, it was judged to be a racing incident.

But Piastri, who had a similar incident in Sao Paulo when he hit Kimi Antonelli, who then hit Charles Leclerc, suggested rules were being applied inconsistently.

“I’m not even going to bother trying to compute it,” he said after the race in Vegas. “It is what it is.

“We’ve got a meeting with the stewards next week to kind of give our feedback. The guidelines kind of came in place from the drivers, and I think for the large majority of incidents, has been very helpful.

“But clearly there’s some tweaking that needs to be done, because I think potentially people are gaming the rules a little bit.

“There’s been a few incidents that I don’t think are really what we want to see in racing. So I’m sure we’ll discuss it next week and be better as a sport, moving forward.”

While the prospect of a disqualification looms over both Piastri and team-mate Lando Norris, he did at least try to see the positives of another tough weekend.

“Trying to find the silver lining, I think the pace and clean air today was good. There’s been things out of my control that haven’t gone well recently, but there’s also been things in my control that haven’t gone well.

“And I think that race was a combination of both so there’s things I need to tidy up.

“But I think there’s been some good positives from the last two weekends as well. Just the results that have not really gone [with it].”

On his title bid, which could be 24 points with two races and a sprint remaining should both McLaren drivers be excluded from the Vegas race, Piastri acknowledged that he was relying on Norris making a mistake.

“Obviously now I’m in the position where I can’t just win it by winning races, but what I can do is put myself in the best position to capitalise on if something does happen.

“So for my own pride, ego and opportunities, I want to win the next two races. But that’s all if things go my way and if they don’t, then it is what it is.

“I’ll try my best to have a good couple of last weeks.”

