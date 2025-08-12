Oscar Piastri insists that he is unconcerned by McLaren team-mate Lando Norris closing his advantage at the top of the F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship.

Norris won the Hungarian Grand Prix from Piastri to head into the summer break just nine points down on his McLaren teammate.

Oscar Piastri ‘not fussed’ by narrowing points gap

McLaren has dominated the F1 2025 season, with its drivers having claimed 11 of the 14 races to date.

That has seen Norris and Piastri chalk up seven one-two finishes, the most recent in Budapest, where the team also recorded its 200th world championship race win.

While McLaren rockets away at the top of the Constructors’ Championship, the Drivers’ title fight is finely balanced between its two drivers, who are increasingly turning that competition into a two-horse race.

Max Verstappen now sits 88 points adrift of Norris in third, more than three full grands prix worth of points.

A maiden title looks almost certain to go to one of the papaya pair, with Piastri currently holding a slender points advantage – eroded by a further seven points in Hungary.

But while Norris has closed the gap by 14 points in the last four races, his Australian teammate is unperturbed.

“The biggest lead of the year has been 23, and it’s not moved within 10 points for the last ten races almost,” Piastri reasoned.

“So, I’m not really that fussed with that. Obviously, it would have been nice to have the extra points, but I don’t think it’s necessarily a trend. One second different, and the trend would have looked quite different.

“Things happening in the last few races differently could have meant quite a different picture. But you can say that about pretty much every race this year and about every championship ever.

“So, I’m not concerned at all,” he added.

“I think the pace for the first half of the year has been very, very strong, and I think the last few races as well have been very good.

“I feel like I’ve driven a lot of strong races, and it’s been very tightly fought. So, I expect more of the same after the break.”

McLaren has employed a no-team-orders policy throughout F1 2025, with Zak Brown telling PlanetF1.com that he’s willing to lose the title if the alternative meant denying one of his drivers a shot at it.

That has led to some tense on-track moments, with Piastri coming close to tagging Norris as he attacked his teammate in both Austria and Hungary.

In Canada, Norris nosed into the rear of Piastri’s car, eliminating himself from the race in the process. Both predict more of the same in the remaining 10 races of F1 2025.

“It’s already tough, and it’s going to continue to be tough,” said Norris. “It’s pretty small margins between us. I’m sure there’s some things I can do better on and improve on, and I’m sure he’ll probably say a similar thing. So, it’s going to be a good and tough battle probably till the end.”

Piastri agrees: “It’s going to be a tough second half of the year. It has been tough already, and the margins are very fine. So, I think it’s going to be great watching.”

