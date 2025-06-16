Untelevised team radio from the Canadian Grand Prix has uncovered Oscar Piastri’s remarkably cool reaction to his collision with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

Piastri and Norris made contact in the closing stages of Sunday’s race in Montreal while duelling over fourth position.

In full: Oscar Piastri’s calm response to Lando Norris collision

Norris suffered terminal damage to his MCL39 car in the incident and was out on the spot, with Piastri coming home fourth after a precautionary tyre change behind the Safety Car.

Norris immediately owned up to his mistake over team radio before seeking out Piastri in the post-race TV pen in the paddock, where he apologised directly to his team-mate.

Piastri now holds a 22-point lead over Norris in the Drivers’ Championship with 10 races of the 24-round F1 2025 season completed.

Analysis: Canadian Grand Prix

The Australian has become renowned for his cool and calm demeanour since arriving on the grid with McLaren at the start of the 2023 season.

And untelevised team radio footage from the closing laps in Canada has revealed how the 24-year-old brushed off his collision with Norris in conversation with his race engineer Tom Stallard, making no effort whatsoever to point the blame at his team-mate.

In the immediate aftermath of the clash between the McLarens on Lap 67 of 70, Stallard tells Piastri that the data suggests he has escaped unscathed from the collision before informing his driver that the team will perform a precautionary pit stop to ward off the threat of a puncture.

The full exchange went as follows:

Stallard: “Aero loads OK at the moment, tyre pressures OK.”

Stallard: “Safety Car, Safety Car.”

Stallard: “Oscar, box, box.”

Piastri: “Oscar pit lane.”

Stallard: “Launch map, launch map. We’re gonna put a soft just to be sure we don’t get a puncture.”

Piastri: “Copy.”

Stallard: “Launch map, launch map!”

Stallard: “Traffic, traffic!”

The Safety Car remains on track on Lap 68 with the cars filtering through the pit lane to avoid the debris left on the main straight.

Stallard: “OK, so it’s still Safety Car.”

Stallard: “Oscar, we didn’t get the launch map off in time so put that back on just so everything’s in sync.”

Stallard: “Two laps to go after this.”

Stallard: “We’re going through the pit lane again. Follow the Safety Car through the pit lane. Still in P4.”

Piastri: “Copy.”

Stallard: “So box. Drive through the pit lane.”

Piastri: “Oscar pit lane.”

Stallard: “Launch map off in pit lane. Launch map off.”

Piastri is then told to make a switch change on Lap 69 as the Safety Car remains out.

Stallard: “White H14, position 11. White H14, position 11.”

Stallard: “Safety Car through pit lane again. Box. Follow the car through the pit lane.”

Piastri: “Copy.”

Piastri is told Lap 70 marks the final tour of the race, with Stallard reminding him of the procedure to take the chequered flag on the pit straight.

Stallard: “This is the last lap.”

Stallard: “So, Oscar, the Safety Car lights will switch off and the Safety Car will come into the pit lane. The cars take the chequered flag on the main straight, so stay out this time. Take the chequered flag on the main straight. There’s no overtaking.”

Piastri crosses the line to take fourth place and extend his advantage over Norris in the Drivers’ standings.

Stallard gives his driver the top-10 classification before advising him where to park when he returns to the pit lane for the final time, with Piastri once again keeping his responses brief.

Stallard: “Chequered flag. That’s P4, mate. P4.”

Piastri: “Yup. Er, yup.”

Stallard: “The finishing order was: Russell, Verstappen, Antonelli, yourself, Leclerc, Hamilton, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Sainz.”

Piastri: “OK.”

Stallard: “So we’ll box this week. You’ll find the parc ferme’s by the pit entry, so you’re stopping there. When you get to parc ferme, kill the engine, wait five, turn fully off. Top three cars drive down the pit lane, everyone else stops by the pit entry.”

Piastri: “Copy and box.”

