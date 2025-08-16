Oscar Piastri lands ambassador role in heartwarming new partnership

In a new Instagram video Oscar Piastri has announced that he has become an ambassador for My Room Children’s Cancer Charity.

Piastri stated that he was inspired by the battle of a young fan he had a chance to meet during the Australian Grand Prix, leading him to take on this new role.

F1 2025 championship leader Oscar Piastri has put his summer break to very effective use by taking on a new role as ambassador for the My Room Children’s Cancer Charity.

My Room is a charity based in Australia that first began in 1993, when Dr Keith Waters and Mary McGowan OAM began a drive to raise money in order to renovate the cancer ward at The Royal Children’s Hospital, together with the families of several children receiving care in the ward.

Since then, the charity has raised over $33 million, which has been donated toward supporting the families of children with cancer and finding a cure.

Piastri announced via Instagram video that he has decided to join My Room as an ambassador after having a touching experience with a young fan named Kruz Seumanutafa at the Australian Grand Prix.

At just six years old, Seumanutafa is battling a rare form of leukemia. She was able to meet Piastri during the event at Albert Park, during which time he gave her a signed replica helmet.

Speaking in the video on Instagram, Piastri said, “Some of you might remember that I met Kruz this year at the Australian Grand Prix, thanks to the My Room Children’s Cancer Charity.

“The team have been keeping me updated with Kruz’s journey, and I’ve really kind of understood a lot more about what the charity is all about and how they support very young kids with cancer.

“Obviously, any kind of cancer is extremely devastating, let alone in children. So I’m very proud to announce that I’m going to become an ambassador for the My Room Children’s Cancer Charity.

“I’m really looking forward to working with them all on trying to raise more incredibly valuable funds, and also just support and awareness around cancer. So looking forward to working with My Room and yeah, thanks for all your support everyone.”

On the Ambassadors page on the MRCCC website, Piastri’s bio mentions his life-changing experience with Kruz, before he wrote, “Since then, I’ve developed an understanding of the work that the charity provides during such difficult times, offering guidance and support across multiple areas. It feels a natural progression to become involved as an ambassador.

“Children’s cancer is devastating for all involved and it’s remarkable to see My Room’s tireless work to help in any way they can.”

Many F1 drivers have taken active roles in transforming the fortunes of sick children, which Lewis Hamilton and Pierre Gasly’s work for the Make A Wish Foundation.

