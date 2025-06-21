Oscar Piastri stakes claim for ‘cooler stats’ as Australian record set to topple

Oscar Piastri has spoken of his pride at already matching the winning records of Alan Jones and Sir Jack Brabham as the F1 2025 season reaches halfway.

Having won five of the 10 Grands Prix already held in 2025, Piastri has matched the long-standing records of Jones and Brabham as he eyes up toppling one of Daniel Ricciardo’s.

Oscar Piastri’s ‘nice stat to have’

Having claimed his first win in last year’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Piastri has claimed the most victories for a driver in the F1 2025 season so far.

Winning in China, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Miami, and Spain to take five wins from 10 race weekends, his championship lead over McLaren team-mate Lando Norris has grown to 22 points after the Canadian Grand Prix.

Piastri’s five wins mean he’s already matched the number of victories Australia’s World Champions, Sir Jack Brabham and Alan Jones, have achieved in a single season; with 14 race weekends left, it appears the 45 and 65-year-old records from Brabham and Jones will be easily beaten.

In 1960, Brabham won five races en route to his second Drivers’ Championship, while Jones claimed five during his title-winning season in 1980.

“It’s a nice stat to have,” Piastri said in Canada, when asked how he feels to be in such elite company.

“I’d be happy with the status of joining them as World Champion!

“It’s nice to have that, it’s been a great start to be at five wins in [10] races is beyond what I expected, really, even with a very competitive car.”

“There have been a few moments I wish I could have again, probably in the season, but, on the whole, I’ve been very proud of the work that I’ve put in, the work that teams put in to achieve these kinds of things.”

Piastri’s momentum suggests he could become Australia’s most successful F1 driver this century, since Jones, with one more victory matching the career total of Daniel Ricciardo, and another one on top of that matching the career tally of Mark Webber.

“Whilst those stats are cool, that’s ultimately not why I’m here,” Piastri said.

“I’m here to try and win even more races and fight for a championship. So I think there are some cooler statistics to come.”

With 28 consecutive races in the points, Piastri holds the record for the fifth-longest points streak in F1 history as he is just three points finishes behind Max Verstappen, as the Dutch driver is currently on a 31-race streak that places him fourth on the all-time list.

However, both have a lot of work to do to match the all-time record, which is Lewis Hamilton’s 48-race points finishing streak between Silverstone 2018 and Bahrain 2020.

Oscar Piastri: The pressure hasn’t changed yet

Piastri’s opening half of the season has seen him stake his claim for the title as he has pulled out an increasingly healthy lead over Norris, while Max Verstappen remains in contention although is fighting for the title with a car that seems less versatile than the McLaren.

In his third season, Piastri is in a prime position to win his maiden title, but the Australian has said he isn’t taking a “do or die” approach to his race weekends despite there being no guarantees he’ll ever get another opportunity, such is the fickle nature of F1.

“I’m not looking at it as my one chance,” he said.

“Obviously, I don’t know that, but I don’t think there’s any use in putting extra pressure on yourself and thinking it’s do or die.

“I’m still very early in my career, and it obviously is a great opportunity, but I’ll just try and win as many races as I can, and hopefully it makes the championship look quite good at the end.

“For me, it’s been something I’ve learned through my junior career, through the first few years of my F1 career, you need time away from Formula 1 because, otherwise, it can get pretty draining pretty quickly, and that’s still exactly the same.

“Whilst it’s a different situation for me in terms of fighting for a championship and stuff like that, I think I’ve learned the lessons already on how I perform my best and how I come to each weekend fresh so I mean, for me, I’m obviously enjoying the position we’re in.

“It’s quite fun trying to win races and fight for a championship. Certainly, at the moment, the pressure is nothing that different, just trying to go out there and do my best, and it’s just that it looks like trying to fight for a win instead of fighting for a podium or fighting for points.”

