McLaren driver Oscar Piastri says it was “quite impressive” that his F1 2025 title challenge became a discussion point in Australian politics this week.

Piastri is aiming to become only the third Australian F1 world champion this weekend, following in the footsteps of the late Jack Brabham and Alan Jones.

The Perth-born driver enters the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix third in the drivers’ standings, trailing Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by four points and McLaren teammate Lando Norris by a further 12.

Piastri remains without a race victory since the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August, with a McLaren strategy mistake denying him a shot at the win in Qatar last weekend.

Despite finishing two places in front of Norris in Lusail, Piastri’s second place on a day Verstappen took victory ensured that he remains the clear outsider in a three-way title battle.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Tuesday, Piastri’s misfortune reached the floors of the Australian Parliament earlier this week when it was suggested by a local politician that McLaren could be “biased against Oscar Piastri and costing him the world championship.”

Another added that Piastri “definitely” has “copped some raw decisions this year.”

Appearing in Thursday’s FIA press conference in Abu Dhabi, Piastri said it was “pretty cool” to see his name mentioned in Parliament “regardless of why” the topic was brought up.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I did see it reach Parliament. That’s quite impressive.

“I think the support from back home has been really special. I obviously don’t see a huge amount of it.

“I’ve not being back to Australia since the grand prix [in Melbourne in March], but I think the fact that Formula 1 and my name – regardless of why – was in Parliament in Australia is pretty cool in some ways.

“A pretty cool thing and I guess it signifies the magnitude of the support and the following that we’ve had back home.

“So that’s very, very cool to see and I’ll try my best to bring it home for everyone.”

On the last two occasions three drivers or more drivers have entered the last race of the season with a chance of the title, the driver who began the title decider third in the standings has emerged victorious.

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen overcame McLaren pair Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in 2007, with Sebastian Vettel beating Fernando Alonso and Mark Webber – now acting as Piastri’s manager – in 2010.

Asked if he can take inspiration from the feats of Raikkonen and Vettel, Piastri replied: “Nice stat to have, given that I’m in that position.

“But just because history has gone that way once doesn’t mean it will again, so I’m certainly not leaning on that, but maybe it gives me the tiniest amount of comfort that it is possible.”

Asked if he will be aiming for “retribution” for Webber’s 2010 heartbreak this weekend, Piastri replied: “No. I think, for me, I’m trying to do it for myself.

“Ultimately, as racing drivers, we’re pretty selfish people most of the time and ultimately we’re the only ones in the car doing it for our own personal pride.

“Obviously, there are a lot of people along the journey – your family, your friends, managers, whoever it might be, people that supported you.

“But ultimately, you start out in this sport because you want to do it for yourself, so that’s first and foremost.

“I’m sure Mark would love to see me win, obviously, but there are no thoughts about paying that back or anything like that.”

McLaren has been reluctant to enforce team orders as long as both its drivers remain mathematically in contention for the title.

Speaking in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Norris insisted that he would be minded to help Piastri if he happened to be in the Australian’s position of having only a slim hope of winning the championship.

Asked about the prospect of McLaren enforcing team orders this weekend, Norris told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “No, not been discussed.

“Just honestly, I would love it, but I don’t think I would ask it, because I don’t know… I don’t know.

“It is up to Oscar if he would allow it. I don’t think it’s necessarily down to me.

“It’s the same if it’s the other way around, would I be willing to or not?

“Personally, I think I would – just because I feel like I’m always like that and that’s just how I am.

“But it’s not really up to me and I’m not going to ask it.

“I don’t want to ask it, because I don’t think it’s necessarily a fair question.

“At the same time, if that’s how it ends and Max wins, then, well, that’s it. Congrats to him and look forward to next year.

“Doesn’t change anything. Doesn’t change my life. So he will deserve it over us.”

