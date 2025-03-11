Oscar Piastri has landed a new role ahead of the Australian Grand Prix with the McLaren driver recording public-service announcements for Melbourne’s tram system.

Piastri will be among the favourites for victory at the F1 2025 curtain raiser at Albert Park this weekend after the McLaren MCL39 car proved fast and reliable in pre-season testing.

Will Oscar Piastri win at home in Australia?

PlanetF1.com’s best guess over the initial F1 2025 pecking order, based on conversations with teams across the paddock and from watching trackside in Bahrain testing, puts McLaren on top with a clear advantage over rivals Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari.

McLaren claimed a first Constructors’ Championship in 26 years last season, but remain without a Drivers’ crown since Lewis Hamilton claimed the first of his joint-record seven titles in 2008.

The Woking-based team recently received a further boost when Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and reigning World Champion, admitted that he is unlikely to be in the fight for victory in Melbourne.

Oscar Piastri: A future F1 World Champion?

Piastri, who claimed two victories in Hungary and Azerbaijan last season, will be making his third appearance at his home race having finished eighth and fourth at Albert Park in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

And the Melbourne-born star has landed a new role ahead of his home race by recording announcements to be used by the city’s tram system in the buildup to the race.

A clip of Piastri uploaded to the Australian Grand Prix’s official Instagram profile shows the 23-year-old recording announcements during a gym session.

Piastri is heard saying: “Hello passengers! It’s Oscar Piastri.

“There’s nothing quite like the roar of the crowd at Melbourne’s Albert Park and I can’t wait to see you at the Australian Grand Prix this year.”

Piastri’s messages appeared to go down a storm with one fan commenting: “When I heard this on the tram, I genuinely thought it was a network control centre employee.

“It’s remarkable how good Oscar is at sounding like he does announcements as his 9-5 [job].”

Another added: “When I’m on the tram listening to Oscar’s voice I will immediately think of this video.”

Piastri’s come as race organisers seek to travel as ‘easy as possible’ for race-weekend spectators, with 4,800 extra tram services put on for the race weekend and free tram travel included with every ticket.

Piastri is one of two Australian drivers on the F1 2025 grid with Jack Doohan, the son of motorcycling legend Mick Doohan, competing for the Alpine team.

Eight-time race winner Daniel Ricciardo, of Perth, will not be on the Australian Grand Prix for the second time in three years after losing his Racing Bulls seat during last season.

Ricciardo previously missed the Australian GP in 2023 after being dropped by McLaren at the end of the previous season.

New Zealand star Liam Lawson will begin his first full season with Red Bull this weekend, having replaced Ricciardo for the final six races of 2024.

Lawson recently revealed that he and Ricciardo remain on good terms despite taking the Australian’s seat in the aftermath of last year’s Singapore Grand Prix.

He told GQ Australia: “I actually spoke to Daniel a lot when it was happening. I will always have so much respect for him.

“Throughout the whole ordeal, from when the rumours started to when they were confirmed, he never said a bad word about or towards me.

“He never made it about me and him, because at the end of the day it wasn’t our decision.

“It’s up to the team and what they decide to do. He was so good to me through all of it.

“Fast forward to December, when I got the Red Bull seat, and Daniel is still the only driver, past or present, to send me a message about it, congratulating me.

“It says a lot about him as a person.”

