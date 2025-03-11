Oscar Piastri is set to remain at McLaren for another few years to come, as the Australian has signed a long-term extension with the Woking-based squad.

Piastri’s McLaren deal was set to run until the end of the F1 2026 season and, almost two years before that point, he’s signed an extension to keep him with the team for further years to come.

McLaren confirm Oscar Piastri signing on ‘multi-year’ extension

The Australian driver, who was already contracted to McLaren until the end of F1 2026, has committed his future further to McLaren as the Woking-based squad has confirmed him on a “multi-year” extension on the eve of his home race at the Australian Grand Prix.

Piastri, who hails from Melbourne – which hosts this weekend’s season-opener for F1 2025 – made his debut in Formula 1 with McLaren in 2023 and quickly impressed – to the point where he secured a new deal almost immediately, taking him through until the end of 2026.

While there’s still two full seasons to come before Piastri could theoretically have gone anywhere, he’s decided to commit to the papaya squad for longer as the team announced on Wednesday that another extension has been agreed.

This “multi-year extension” would thus suggest that Piastri is under contract until, at the earliest, the end of 2028.

Alongside Lando Norris, who is also under contract until the end of F1 2026, the extension underlines the confidence McLaren has in its driver line-up. Piastri became a Grand Prix winner in F1 2024, leading home Norris in the Hungarian Grand Prix before following it up with another victory in Azerbaijan.

He also scored regular podiums, as well as scoring a Sprint race victory in Qatar, while he willingly acquiesced to team orders in the latter half of the championship as Norris’ title bid strengthened against Max Verstappen.

“It’s a great feeling knowing that I’m part of McLaren’s long-term vision,” Piastri said.

“The team had the belief in me when we signed in 2022, and the journey we’ve gone on over the past two seasons to help return McLaren to the very top of the sport has been incredible.

“There are so many talented and special people working at MTC who have helped me to become a Formula 1 race winner very early in my career.

“Therefore, I’m very proud to be continuing to represent this legendary team for many years to come.

““I’m excited to fight for the big prizes as a McLaren driver and after last year’s fantastic achievements, it has made me even hungrier to stay at the sharp end.”

The extension marks out a run of incredible stability for McLaren, coming off the back of its rise to winning its first Constructors’ Championship in 26 years last season.

Last year, McLaren confirmed a multi-year extension of the contract of team boss Andrea Stella, while CEO Zak Brown is under contract until the end of the F1 2030 season. With Piastri now locked down for the next few seasons, it suggests that extending the contract of Norris may be the next priority.

“Alongside Lando, we have what we need locked in for the long term to keep pushing forward,” Stella said of the new deal.

“I look forward to continuing to watch Oscar grow and develop as a driver and know that many successes lie ahead for him.”

“Further extending our partnership with Oscar is a symbol of our belief and trust in him as a driver, as well as a reflection of our shared ambition to continue in our fight for Championships together.

“It has been a pleasure working with Oscar throughout the past two seasons and he has continued to prove how impressive he is in terms of his talent, determination, and work ethic as a driver and his contribution to our team and culture as a person.”

With Piastri now firmly out of the reach of any rival teams for the moment, Brown said, “It’s fantastic to confirm Oscar’s extension with McLaren.

“Not only is he an incredibly talented driver, but his work ethic and cultural fit within the team made it a no-brainer to extend his time in papaya.

“We’ve got the best driver line-up on the grid, and in the past two seasons, we’ve seen how much of an asset to the team Oscar is both on and off track.

“He was absolutely fundamental in adding to our legacy with the 2024 Constructors’ Championship last season, so we’re all excited to see what we can do in the years to come as we continue to fight for World Championships together.”

