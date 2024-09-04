As the dust continues to settle on a dramatic Italian Grand Prix, we have a fresh collection of major Formula 1 headlines to bring you.

The driver situation at McLaren continues to generate discussion, with Nico Rosberg pointing to Oscar Piastri’s contract, while former McLaren driver Carlos Sainz has also weighed in on the debate. All this and more to come, so let’s get cracking.

Nico Rosberg claims Oscar Piastri has ‘No.1 contract’ at McLaren

With Red Bull now winless in six races, McLaren are smelling a real opportunity at snatching away both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships, and while Monza presented a golden opportunity for Norris’ Drivers’ title charge – Norris on pole with Max Verstappen part of an all-Red Bull fourth row – P3 was as good as it got for Norris come the chequered flag.

McLaren boss Andrea Stella spoke of the need for Norris and Piastri to work in “synergy” after Piastri launched a brave, but successful overtake on Norris at the second chicane for the lead, and 2016 World Champion Rosberg claims there will be no mention of needing to help Norris in Piastri’s contract.

Oscar Piastri move triggers Carlos Sainz ‘can’t trust anyone’ verdict

Sainz knows all about racing alongside Norris at McLaren, having done so for two seasons in 2019-20, and offered his take on that opening-lap attack from Piastri.

“It shows you that there are no friends here and you can’t trust anyone,” was his message.

Has Daniel Ricciardo ‘telegraphed’ looming VCARB driver decision?

Onto another ex-Norris McLaren team-mate now in Daniel Ricciardo, who is battling to secure his spot at the Red Bull second team VCARB for F1 2025.

However, with the spectre of Liam Lawson looming large, Sky F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz believes that Ricciardo at Monza “telegraphed” an incoming VCARB driver announcement.

Failing to score points, Ricciardo had earlier in the race weekend defiantly told the media, including PlanetF1.com, that should he continue to perform, Red Bull “won’t find a reason to do anything. And ultimately, that’s where I’ll leave it.

“I know if I perform, then I’m good. So if I focus on myself, then it shouldn’t affect me. And that’s what I’m focussing on.”

Max Verstappen wants Red Bull driveability over more downforce

The main Red Bull team are facing their own struggles, having now gone six races without a win, though Verstappen’s request for the RB20 is clear as team and driver look to turn the situation around and save their quest for a further title double.

With Verstappen far from pleased with the RB20’s handling, Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko said their star driver does not want extra downforce if it is going to worsen this issue.

Corinna Schumacher and James Vowles reportedly clash at Monza

Williams team boss James Vowles caused a stir at Monza by saying that Mick Schumacher “isn’t special” and “would just be good” in regards to overlooking the Mercedes reserve as Logan Sargeant’s replacement. He was quick to apologise and clarify what he meant, but it seems that did not save him from the wrath of Mick’s mother Corinna Schumacher.

Corinna reportedly made her feelings clear to Vowles in a “public” manner as Vowles left Monza on Friday.

