Oscar Piastri admitted McLaren’s run plan in SQ3 in Shanghai was potentially “a bit wrong”, as the team were pipped to Sprint pole by Lewis Hamilton.

Having been the fastest team through the first two sessions, Piastri or team-mate Lando Norris had appeared set to take pole, but their plan to run a second flying lap ultimately did not pay dividends at a warm Shanghai International Circuit.

Polesitter Hamilton opted to take just one run on his SQ3 tyres, with sprint qualifying rules mandating one set of tyres per session, with the soft compound only used in SQ3.

Piastri still set a time good enough to start third place, within a tenth of Hamilton and Verstappen, while Norris will line up sixth after a lock-up at the final corner ended his SQ3 early, but the Australian admitted his speed through the session ultimately did not come when it counted.

That being said, he added the MCL39 underneath him is offering “very strong” pace where he could fight the drivers in front over the course of 19 laps of Shanghai.

“I think probably quick at the wrong points of it, unfortunately,” Piastri said of his session afterwards.

“SQ1 and SQ2 felt good, and then [in] SQ3 we tried something a bit different and went out much earlier and tried two laps, which I’m not sure was the best thing in the end, but I think it’s something we need to have a look at.

“I think the pace in the car is still very strong, and I’m still confident to fight from third tomorrow.

“It’s been difficult. I think with the track surface, it’s got a lot of grip, but it’s very peaky, and I think it’s been pretty tough all day to just keep on top of the car.

“I honestly think we did a good job of trying to tame it for sprint quali, just maybe got the run plan a bit wrong. So it’s been an interesting challenge.

“The grip’s been a lot better than last season, which is nice, but I think there are some things we can do better tomorrow.”

