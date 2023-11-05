Oscar Piastri’s mum does it again with Fernando Alonso jibe

Oscar Piastri may be a rising star on the Formula 1 track but when it comes to social media that one belongs to his mother Nicole.

She had X users in stitches earlier this year when she middle-named young Oscar after he posted a photo of himself sitting on Johann Zarco’s Pramac Racing MotoGP bike.

Captioning it ‘On a break from 4 wheels so thought I’d have a go at 2’, Nicole was quick to let her son know her thoughts on that idea.

Oscar Piastri’s mom: Pretty sure I would’ve remembered that…

“Oh no you don’t!!!” she said. “Move away from the bike Oscar Jack Piastri. My heart can barely cope with cars.”

And now she’s gone and done it again, this time drawing double World Champion Alonso into the joke.

Swapping helmets with Alonso ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Oscar posted a photo of the two of them along with an older one of himself in a kart decked out in Alonso livery.

“Had his kart. Now I’ve got his helmet,” he wrote.

An X user, loreto, responded: “The goat father and the goat son.”

Nicole was quick to jump on that: “Pretty sure I would’ve remembered that…”

The good news is Oscar sees the funny side of his mom’s posts.

“Yeah, it’s cool,” he told the official F1 website after the MotoGP incident. “I mean I kind of made… That’s where I made my social media name for myself on Twitter a few years ago, and now my mum’s doing the same, mainly by making fun of me, but that’s okay, she’s my mum, she’s allowed to!”

Piastri on the eye-opening experience of working with Alonso

Piastri had the opportunity to work with Alonso last season when the two were at Alpine, Piastri as the reserve driver and Alonso the race driver.

He called the experience eye-opening.

“With Fernando, I got to work with him reasonably closely last year in my reserve role [at Alpine,] and it was pretty eye-opening to see,” the Aussie told Givemesport.

“I watched him from when I was a kid and I guess in some ways underappreciated how good he was before I really got involved in Formula One.

“To work alongside him like that last year was very eye-opening and to be racing against him now is a bit strange, but it’s a really cool opportunity to race against him.

“Guys like Lewis as well – obviously, I grew up watching both of them, so to be on the same grid as them, and in Saudi be on the same row as Lewis, was a pretty cool moment that I’m sure I’ll look back on.”

