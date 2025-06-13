Oscar Piastri assures ‘no alarm bells’ as McLaren chase next ‘step’ in Canada

Oscar Piastri assured there are “no alarm bells” for himself and the upgraded McLaren after a challenging Friday at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Drivers’ Championship leader concluded Friday sat P6 on the FP2 timesheet, four-tenths down on McLaren team-mate and title rival Lando Norris, while Mercedes’ George Russell set the overall pace.

Oscar Piastri and McLaren: Next ‘step’ to come at Canadian GP?

Starting a race weekend strong has been the trademark for leaders McLaren so far in F1 2025, with Friday in Canada marking the first time that Piastri has not made the top three in FP2.

But, despite a deficit of over four-tenths to Russell – who set his P1 time of a 1:12.123 on the mediums compared to softs – Piastri felt there was a positive progression throughout the day.

“It definitely ended better than it started, but I think still some improvements to try and make,” he reflected when speaking to the media after FP2.

“So yeah, it’s been a little bit of a tricky day, just trying to find the right window with the car. I think we’re getting there, but we still need to find a bit more.

“So, yeah, the competition looks close. Also, just knowing what tyres to use is an interesting discussion at the moment, so I’m sure we’ll see how we can find more tomorrow.”

McLaren has introduced upgrades for the MCL39 in Canada, which includes a new front wing, front suspension modifications and new fairings, and a new medium downforce rear wing solution.

Piastri was asked for his initial feedback on the updates, and while he is not happy with where he and the team are at yet, he assured there are “no alarm bells” ringing looking ahead to qualifying day on Saturday.

“I think the new parts have done what we expected them to,” he said, “but yeah, hopefully we can find a bit more.

“I think we’ve made a good step from FP1 to FP2, and just need to try and make the same step again, I guess.

“So, yeah, no alarm bells, just trying to get the car in a bit of a better window, and get me in a better window.”

Piastri goes into the Canadian Grand Prix 10 points clear of Norris at the top of the Drivers’ standings.

