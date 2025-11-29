Oscar Piastri underscored his championship credentials by claiming pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint.

After several tough weekends, which have seen him cede the lead in the drivers’ competition to teammate Lando Norris, the Australian struck back in emphatic style on Friday night in Lusail.

Oscar Piastri delivers a statement performance as title fight heats up

Piastri sits tied on points with Max Verstappen, 24 in arrears of Norris, with just this weekend and next remaining in the F1 2025 season.

He landed in Qatar on the back foot after battling on low-grip venues, arguably since the Singapore Grand Prix, coinciding with an upturn in form from Norris.

It prompted questions about whether the pressure of competing for the title had got on top of the once-unflappable Aussie, who’d led the title by 34 points following the Dutch Grand Prix just 12 weeks ago.

He struck back on Friday, rediscovering his form in qualifying to outperform both his title rivals and, importantly, inject himself with some much-needed confidence.

“Nice to be back,” he quipped over the radio after sealing pole, acknowledging his recent struggles.

It’s far from job done, however, and Piastri is realistic about his position.

“There’s still a chance,” he said when asked by PlanetF1.com about the mood within his camp heading into the weekend.

“It’s played out that way a couple of times before, so I know it’s not impossible.

“Obviously, I also know that it’s a bit of an outside shot. I can’t just rely on, even if I have a perfect final two weekends, I can’t just rely on that – I need other things to go my way. I’m very aware of that.”

But that doesn’t mean a change in mentality or approach. He is in contention for the championship as a result of his performance across the season, efforts that have netted him seven race wins.

To change now would be to discard everything that led him here, and as such it’s a case of continuing with what he knows, and focusing only on what he can control.

“Every weekend, you try to get the best result you can,” he reasoned.

“Whether that’s Round 1 or Round 23, that’s the same mentality.

“Yes, I know what the state of play is in terms of the championship picture, but ultimately, the best way of keeping my hopes in as good a shape as I can is trying to go out and win and get the best results.”

He’s started the weekend in Qatar as well as he could have hoped, with pole for the Sprint.

It was a lap that reintroduced him as a championship contender, one that no doubt lifts a cloud that has descended over recent races – going a long way to erasing any doubts as to whether he’s good enough to contend when it matters.

Further, it helps put to bed suggestions that McLaren was somehow conspiring to hinder his chances – even if cherry-picked clips from the McLaren garage seemed to show a lack of enthusiasm for Piastri’s pole lap.

But it serves to highlight the support Piastri continues to enjoy, that videos of Norris’s mechanics is twisted to suggest it’s a lack of support for Piastri.

This is a title fight, the final moments of a season-long fight that will culminate in the accomplishment of a lifetime for one of three men.

Norris remains in the box seat, but Piastri’s performance on Friday proves that he’s not going to simply roll over and concede defeat.

