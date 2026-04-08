Oscar Piastri may be Formula 1’s most understated character, but he’s growing into his role in the spotlight—without changing who he is.

Last season, Piastri went wheel-to-wheel against his McLaren teammate Lando Norris for the world title. But even in the thick of the fight, Piastri gave little away emotionally.

Oscar Piastri explains calm mindset behind F1 performances

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He cheered his victories as he did his defeats, never raising or riled – even the moments of perceived injustice, such as Monza.

Told to hand second place to Norris in a situation not of his own wrongdoing, Piastri told McLaren: “I mean, we said that a slow pit stop was part of racing, so I don’t really get what’s changed here, but if you really want me to do it, I’ll do it.”

And he did, going on to defend the team in his post-race interviews.

Losing out to Norris in the final third in the championship as his 34-point lead was overturned to a 13-point loss, Piastri was calm and collected as the final hammer blow was delivered in Abu Dhabi.

“It’s been a great season trying to beat each other, so congratulations,” he said over the radio. “Well done to everyone. Fantastic season. Thanks for all the work. Tried our best to get there, but it wasn’t quite to be.

“Well done everyone. Thank you.”

Because that is how Piastri is.

Cool, calm, and composed.

Because that’s how Piastri is as a person.

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“I certainly feel more comfortable now than I did in my first year of F1,” he told Fox Sports.

“I think it’s always been something that’s pretty important to me, being just who I am off the track as well and not trying to force something that isn’t me.”

“It’s always attached to performances on the track,” he continued.

“I think often I find it very hard anyway to be kind of jokey or making shots at people and stuff if you can’t back it up on track, and for me just being relaxed and being myself has always been how I am.

“I think as you become more comfortable, you kind of make jokes about not doing the first two races of the year or stuff like that.

“That’s just always how I’ve been in some ways, but once you’ve got some results and let’s say some street cred to back it up, then you naturally feel a bit more comfortable, showing yourself more and not being maybe the super professional F1 driver all the time and letting your personality show.

“That’s just how I am as a person, and I think everyone’s unique in their own way.”

Piastri’s calmness has been billed by pundits, including former F1 driver Martin Brundle, as one of his strengths in Formula 1.

“He’s solid, he’s impenetrable sometimes Oscar Piastri,” David Croft declared on Sky F1. “He doesn’t get too flustered or excited or too down and depressed.”

Brundle replied: “That calm head of his, when it comes down to a championship showdown, is going to pay such big dividends for him.”

Alas, it didn’t in 2025 as Piastri’s season imploded after Monza, but the Australian is already being tipped as a future world champion.

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