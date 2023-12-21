F1 stats: Oscar Piastri’s incredible feat, the actual coldest race and more

Pirelli have released their end of season figures for the tyres used throughout the year and Oscar Piastri has been singled out for praise early on in his F1 career.

Pirelli supply all tyres to the grid and as a result, collect an enormous amount of data during a race weekend.

While this is primarily used for ensuring teams are following the regulations, it does make for some interesting reading of some of the less crucial data.

Oscar Piastri becomes the tyre whisperer in just second race of F1 career

The Italian tyre manufacturer reports that F1 tyres drove 307,925.8km during the 22 grands prix of the year which equates to almost eight trips around planet Earth. It is also 60,473 laps made on 6,847 sets of tyres.

It should come as no surprise that the majority of running was on slick tyres with just 6.31% used on inters of wets. Of the compounds, it was the C3 that was most used at 105,499.247km while C1 was the least used dry tyre at 16,518.548.

But it is when you look at specific grands prix that the feats of drivers and teams began to come to the forefront.

Piastri has impressed everyone in his rookie year but he did something in the second race of the season that often takes young drivers a lot longer to learn: how to make your tyres last.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

F1 2024 calendar: Car launch dates, pre-season testing, TV schedule

A pit stop at the end of lap 1 in Saudi Arabia saw the Australian run the rest of the race on the same set of C2 tyres which equates to a total distance of 302.5km, two kilometres more than Esteban Ocon in Baku.

Valtteri Bottas bookended some of the stats by having the longest stint on both the softest and hardest compounds available in Pirelli’s range while his team-mate Zhou Guanyu recorded the longest C4 stint of 212.7km in Singapore.

As for the tracks themselves, those who recall the Dutch Grand Prix will be unsurprised to hear it was the most challenging this year with 82 tyre changes in total and the use of every single type of tyre.

It was also the coldest race of the year with 32.8 degrees ambient temperature during the wet and windy Sunday. As for the hottest, that went to Austin at 34.7 degrees while Hungary had the hottest track of the year at 53.6 degrees. It also comes as no surprise that Las Vegas had the coldest track temperature of 18.5 degrees.

Read next: Revisited: The race that set Lewis Hamilton on course for F1 greatness