Sky Germany commentator Sascha Roos claims Red Bull “would like to sign Oscar Piastri” in future, particularly if Max Verstappen chooses to leave the team.

Roos, who leads the commentary team in Germany, added a belief that Yuki Tsunoda could end up at Aston Martin “sooner or later” given his connections to Honda, which will be switching to partner the Silverstone-based team from the 2026 season.

Red Bull ‘would like to sign Oscar Piastri’ claim made by Sky commentator

Piastri signed a lengthy contract extension to McLaren until the end of 2026 after impressing on his rookie season in 2023, and earned his first Grand Prix victories this season on his way to helping the team to their first Constructors’ title since the 1998 season.

While he was called upon in the latter part of the season to help support Lando Norris’ effort in the Drivers’ standings against Max Verstappen, he remains on a long-term deal with his current employers – as does Verstappen with Red Bull, whose contract runs until 2028.

Despite that, however, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko claimed back in October that Piastri’s manager, long-serving former Red Bull driver Mark Webber was “intensively seeking conversation” with the team.

The driver market has been set for the 2025 season, but given Verstappen’s multiple hints that his stay in Formula 1 will not be forever, Roos explained his belief that Piastri would be a candidate to head to the Milton Keynes-based squad.

And as for Aston Martin, Roos foresees Tsunoda’s next move potentially being to Silverstone.

What is the state of the Formula 1 driver market in the coming seasons?

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Which drivers are already confirmed for 2026?

“I can see Yuki Tsunoda ending up at Aston Martin sooner or later,” Roos wrote in a post-season column for Sky Deutschland.

“Tsunoda is supported by Honda and they will be Aston Martin’s engine supplier from 2026.

“I believe that Red Bull would also like to sign Oscar Piastri. There are of course good connections to his manager, the former Red Bull driver Mark Webber.

“And with Verstappen, you always have to expect him to say: ‘Bye, thanks, that’s it’.

“The current state of Red Bull is not great. If they hadn’t scored the maximum points in the first five or six races, Verstappen wouldn’t have become World Champion.”

Read next: Liam Lawson warned of brutal timeline to avoid Red Bull axe after Perez exit