Andrea Stella has shut down speculation linking Oscar Piastri with a shock move to Red Bull, insisting McLaren’s driver line-up is stronger than ever.

Last season, McLaren found itself the target of conspiracy theories that the Woking team was favouring Lando Norris over Piastri in the title fight.

Oscar Piastri Red Bull rumours dismissed by Andrea Stella

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Although Piastri had led the Drivers’ standings by 34 points over his teammate, his title challenge came undone in the final nine races of the 24-race season as he went winless with just three podiums.

Team orders at the Italian Grand Prix, followed by a wretched weekend in Baku and an opening lap incident with Norris in Singapore, triggered the decline and led to speculation that Piastri may be open to a move away from McLaren.

That rumour returned to the front pages when Max Verstappen again questioned his future in the sport; not only whether he wants to remain on the grid, but whether he wants to do so with Red Bull.

Silly season speculation even suggested a straight swap between Piastri and Verstappen, with Piastri taking the number one role at Red Bull as he chases a first world title.

Silly, though, is the right word according to Stella.

“I think the reaction is in your question – you mentioned the silly season, and I think we are already fully in this silly season,” the McLaren team principal told the media in Montreal.

“When we think about Oscar, we couldn’t be happier.

“I think we are seeing the best Oscar in the cockpit and also a happy Oscar, and the best version of himself outside the cockpit. Great dynamics and relationship with Lando.

“I think the team is in its strongest shape since I’ve been team principal. So definitely it’s very clear, the direction for maximum stability at McLaren.”

Piastri was also quizzed about the Red Bull rumours last week when he sat down to speak with the media ahead of the Grand Prix weekend.

He made it clear that aside from being a compliment from those speculating, that was the beginning and end of the story.

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“It’s news to me,” he said. “There’s obviously not been any discussions or anything, but it’s flattering.

“Not really much more than that.”

“Hopefully,” he added, “it proves my stock as a driver, which is a nice thing.

“But I’m very happy with where I am, and I’ve got a lot of confidence in this team that we are going to be able to win races and hopefully championships in the future.”

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