Oscar Piastri reflects on ‘surreal’ matching of Mark Webber F1 success

Matching his manager Mark Webber’s win tally during F1 2025, Oscar Piastri has admitted it’s “surreal” having the Australian as part of his camp.

Piastri eclipsed the win tally of Daniel Ricciardo during last season, but is yet to surpass the successes achieved by his manager, Mark Webber.

Oscar Piastri: It took a while to sink in that Mark Webber is my manager

Piastri became a properly-established F1 frontrunner during the 2025 season, winning seven races to emerge as a championship contender against McLaren teammate Lando Norris and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

These wins took him to a career tally of nine races won, matching that of fellow Australian and former F1 driver Mark Webber, who is now a key part of Piastri’s entourage.

Through his company, Jam Sports Management, Webber and his partner Ann have looked after Piastri’s motorsport career ever since coming on board with the young talent during his Formula Renault Eurocup championship-winning year in 2019.

Webber was a successful F1 driver in his own right, racing between 2002 and ’13, racking up nine wins during the final five years of his career while partnered with Sebastian Vettel at Red Bull.

The fact that his own driver has so quickly matched his win tally in just his first three seasons has become something of an inside joke, Piastri has revealed, with the victory to take him clear of his manager not coming in 2025 as his last race win of the year came at the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

Piastri’s next win will make him the third-most successful Australian driver in F1 history, only behind Sir Jack Brabham and Alan Jones. With 14 race wins, Brabham won three world titles: 1959, ’60, and ’66, while Jones won 12 races and secured the 1980 championship.

“I’m sure he’ll be celebrating it more than I will,” Piastri told the Beyond the Grid podcast, when asked about the fact he and his manager are tied on successes, for now.

“It’ll be good, hopefully. I mean, obviously, I’ve got to try and make it happen, but it’s been a good little inside joke through the year.

“He’s safe on the poles for now and podiums! But, yeah, wins are obviously neck and neck at the moment. So it’s been a good little bit of fun between us this year.”

Piastri wasn’t even a year old when Webber made his debut at the 2002 Australian Grand Prix, securing a famous fifth-place for the little-fancied backmarker team Minardi that sent his home country, and team boss Paul Stoddart, into paroxysms of delight.

Having grown up watching his compatriot sparring for wins and titles while with Red Bull, Piastri said it took him some time to adjust to the fact that he had someone of Webber’s proven success working to further his career.

“Yeah, it is [surreal], yeah,” he said on the Off the Grid podcast.

“Obviously, I grew up watching Mark racing on TV, so to now have him as part of my management is kind of strange in some ways.

“This feels very normal now, but when we first kind of explored that route, it was kind of surreal, like ‘I’m meeting someone I’ve watched pretty much my whole childhood in F1, and he’s now taking care of my career’, and basically telling me what to do.

“So it took a little bit for that to sink in.”

Webber’s own experiences in fighting for world championships, most notably coming closest to the F1 2010 title as he, not Vettel, was the leading Red Bull driver heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi, have played a part in helping Piastri grow into his position more quickly than if he was figuring it all out for himself.

“He’s obviously been in a similar kind of fight in his career,” Piastri said.

“Obviously, for him, it unfortunately didn’t go the way he wanted, but the lessons from that, and the things that he thought went well, the things he wishes he did differently, those are things that can be passed on to me before I have to experience it myself, which is invaluable at times, I would say.

“So he’s definitely a help as well. But there are other people within my camp that helped me with that kind of thing.

“Every situation is going to be different, so sometimes the lessons and the learning from one scenario don’t necessarily translate. I think just having the general mindset and the kind of appreciation of what it’s like, that’s the important part.”

