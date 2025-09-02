Oscar Piastri was definitely not about to brush off being compared to Michael Schumacher as insignificant. But, he does not think he has yet earned that right.

Piastri was presented with the comparison to the iconic seven-time World Champion following a potentially pivotal Dutch Grand Prix win. With team-mate and title rival Lando Norris failing to finish, Piastri potentially took a giant step closer to the Drivers’ title.

Oscar Piastri not in Michael Schumacher conversation yet

McLaren had established itself as the dominant F1 2025 force going into the summer break. Upon the return to action at Zandvoort, nothing had changed on that front.

After securing his first pole position since the Spanish Grand Prix, Piastri put together an impressive drive on Sunday, Norris not far behind, but unable to attack Piastri’s sister McLaren.

The task at hand became far less intense for Piastri when Norris ground to a halt in the closing stages. With a puff of smoke, his MCL39 slowed, as Norris parked up and called it a day.

With that, Piastri has opened up a lead of 34 points over Norris at the top of the Drivers’ Championship. With nine rounds remaining, and considering McLaren’s control over the competition, Norris has a steep mountain to climb if he is to deny Piastri.

After his victory, Piastri, alongside runner-up Max Verstappen and podium debutant Isack Hadjar, headed for the post-race press conference. There, it was put to Piastri that some are now comparing him to F1 legend Michael Schumacher, due to his ability to keep it cool and error-free.

“Anytime you get mentioned in the same sentence as Michael Schumacher, that’s a good thing,” the 24-year-old replied.

“I’ve got a hell of a long way to go to be talked about in the same air as someone like him, but I’ll take it.”

Schumacher won his first two World titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995, before establishing himself as a Ferrari and F1 icon. He reeled off five straight title wins with the famed Italian squad between 2000-04.

On the track, Schumacher was a ferocious competitor, but an unusual trademark of the Piastri versus Norris title battle is just how calm and well-mannered it has been. There has been no arguments, with their sole coming together in Canada producing not even a flicker of tension.

Indeed, the World Championship being on the line has been inconsequential for Piastri and Norris relations.

“The relationship between Lando and I has not changed,” Piastri affirmed

“If anything, we know each other better now and actually probably get on better than before.”

The title battle rolls on with the Italian Grand Prix next up this weekend.

