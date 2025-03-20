Oscar Piastri has responded to George Russell’s claims that the McLaren MCL39 is more dominant than even what was seen from Red Bull in recent years.

Russell claims that McLaren’s pace advantage at the beginning of this season is greater than what Red Bull enjoyed during its all-conquering season in F1 2023.

Oscar Piastri: If Russell wants to write off his season, that’s on him

McLaren ran rampant in the Australian Grand Prix, with Lando Norris leading the race throughout from pole position en route to victory.

A 1-2 looked on the cards in the first half of the race, with Oscar Piastri coming out on top of a battle with Max Verstappen in which the Dutch driver made a small error to allow the Australian through.

The McLarens were over 15 seconds up the road from Verstappen through the middle phase of the race, with Verstappen lacking any answer to the pace of the papaya cars. But a Safety Car, a rain shower, and mistakes from Norris and Piastri allowed Verstappen back into the mix, with Norris’ floor damage from an off-road moment allowing the Red Bull man to pile on the pressure in the closing stages.

The extent of McLaren’s advantage has been assessed by Mercedes’ George Russell, who believes McLaren can already switch focus to 2026 due to the huge pace advantage the Woking-based squad enjoys.

“I think Red Bull’s advantage [in 2023] was maybe three or four-tenths. I think the advantage we’re seeing from McLaren right now is definitely bigger than that,” he told media at the Chinese Grand Prix.

“I think the gap they have on everybody this year is bigger than Red Bull has ever had.”

On the opposite side of that, Lando Norris played down the extent of his comfort behind the wheel of the MCL39, saying he doesn’t feel the car fits with his driving style. He also said the MCL39 remains a “tricky car to drive”, and that it’s weak in the areas of braking and handling the way he desires most.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri was asked where the truth lies – in Russell’s assessment or Norris’ discomfort.

“I think one of those statements is pretty far-fetched. I’ll let you decide which one!” he said.

“But no, clearly our car was very strong in Melbourne. I think there’s no denying that.

“I think we got to a place where it was also handling well. Of course, we’re racing drivers – we’re never going to have everything we want.

“But I think it was clear that in all the conditions in Melbourne, our car was very strong.

“George, he’s come up with some funny things in the last couple of weeks. Yeah, so we’ll see. I think, you know, it’s just one race.

“It’s been a track that’s been competitive for us the last couple of years, even when our car wasn’t even more dominant than a Red Bull.

“So we’ll go to different tracks where we will struggle more. That’s for sure.

“So, if [Russell] wants to write off his season after the first weekend, then I’ll let him do that.

“But I think we’re very aware that Melbourne was an exceptional weekend, rather than what we’re expecting to be the norm.”

As a result, Piastri believes that McLaren remain within reach for their rivals.

“I don’t know – it’s obviously one for him, but I would be surprised if he seriously believes we’re so far ahead,” he said.

“I certainly think we have a strong car, definitely. But I don’t think… it’s still within reach for the others. So, again, it’s only been one race, and I think we will have tracks that are not as good for us as what Melbourne was, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Lando Norris: McLaren remains unique to drive

The design characteristics of the McLarens in recent years appear to be somewhat unusual on the grid, with those foibles proving a step too far for Daniel Ricciardo to adjust to during his time with the team.

It’s something former McLaren driver Carlos Sainz has also commented on in the past, while Norris has been open about how he has had to adjust to the unique temperament of McLaren’s offerings since first joining the team in 2019.

Speaking in the FIA press conference on Thursday in China, Norris said that he’s reached the point of accepting that the McLaren may never fully feel perfect for his demands.

“It still doesn’t suit my driving style at all,” he said.

“I think I’ve almost gotten to a point where I’ve just accepted that you can’t have a perfect car that suits your style. Maybe it suits some people, but I’ve kind of stopped asking for exactly what I want and more just focused on whatever makes the car quicker.

“It’s probably a tricky car to drive and to put together a lap, but clearly, it’s taken a step forward from last year. At the end of the day, my job is to drive whatever car I get given. That’s why I’m here. That’s why McLaren wanted me.

“They believe I can drive it better than others can. Half and half. It’s similar characteristics and some of those characteristics I don’t like and don’t suit the way I want to drive, in an attacking way.

“It doesn’t suit me in terms of me wanting to push the entries and push the braking. It’s very weak, I would say, from that point of view. Not what I like but at the same time some of it is down to the adaptation, needing to change my driving style every year, because the car I drive is very different to what McLaren was a few years ago, clearly, because then we were at the back and now we’re at the front.

“But some things carry on. Some things are like ‘This is a McLaren’ for those reasons and I’ve only ever driven McLarens, so that’s all I know. I think it’s unique in certain aspects.

“Obviously we have our strengths and weaknesses and whenever someone has been at McLaren and gone to another team they have often said how hard or odd the McLaren has been to drive, whether that’s Daniel or with Carlos. It’s also like all I’ve got used to, so I’ve got to the point where I’ll just drive whatever car I have to drive as long as it’s fighting for a win and quick enough to fit for a win, I’m happy enough to drive what I’m given. “

Read Next: McLaren dethroned? Five bold predictions for the Chinese Grand Prix