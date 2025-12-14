Oscar Piastri reveals key area for improvement after F1 2025 title loss

Oscar Piastri has pinpointed the area he feels he needs to work on after missing out on the championship to McLaren teammate Lando Norris by just 13 points.

Having led the title fight following the mid-season break, Piastri slipped to third in the championship standings by year-end.

Oscar Piastri identifies 2025 as his best season in F1

Piastri held a commanding position following his victory at the Dutch Grand Prix, before a string of misfortune and tough events significantly eroded his position.

Even still, with seven wins over the course of the campaign, the Australian singled it out as the best of his three F1 campaigns to date.

“On the whole, yes, it’s been my best season by some margin,” Piastri told PlanetF1.com and other media.

“Maybe I wouldn’t say the last four races or so have been the best, but I think when you look at the picture as a whole, it’s been a very strong season.

“This has been the most complete season I’ve had.

“Clearly, there’s still a fair bit of headroom, which is frustrating at times but encouraging at times.”

Piastri entered the sport and quickly developed a reputation as a measured driver, one who only takes risks when necessary and builds into a race weekend.

His retirement from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, when he crashed on the opening lap, was especially out of character.

Then came a run of low-grip events where Piastri struggled to get on top of the specific driving style required to get the most out of his car, while teammate and title rival Lando Norris did.

It’s that point as much as any other that the 24-year-old highlighted as an area to work on.

“There’s just been some races, obviously more recently, where things just haven’t clicked,” he said when asked by PlanetF1.com where he has room for improvement.

“Austin and Mexico in particular, there were still some opportunities to become a better driver all-round in terms of my driving style and how I adapt to different conditions and different needs from the car.

“That’s really it, to be honest. I think for probably 90 per cent of the season, what I’ve done has worked very well.

“But there’ve been certain moments through the year where I’ve realised there are still things to improve on and still ways I can get better.”

