The mysterious rib injury that Oscar Piastri picked up in recent weeks won’t be hampering the Australian driver through the second half of the F1 season.

The Hungarian Grand Prix winner recently revealed he had picked up an injury to a rib, which didn’t affect his performances on-track in the lead-up to the F1 summer break.

Oscar Piastri is ‘sunned and healed’ up for F1’s return

Over the summer break, Piastri revealed that he had picked up a broken rib during the summer, casually stating the fact in a social media post in which he reflected on an action-packed few weeks through the European summer of racing.

“First part of the season done,” he wrote, sharing pictures from various races through the first half of the year, including his maiden Grand Prix win in Hungary.

“First GP victory,” he said, before dropping the bombshell alongside a picture of an X-ray showing a clearly broken bone, revealing a snapped rib.

“First broken bone,” he nonchalantly said, “rib’s enjoying the break.”

It’s not clear how Piastri sustained the injury, with the 23-year-old opting against revealing that particular detail as he dipped out to continue his holiday with his girlfriend.

A request for comment from McLaren confirmed the injury had occurred but, again, no details on how it happened were forthcoming.

“He picking up the injury around Austria but is fully healed now,” a spokesperson told PlanetF1.com.

The date on the X-ray image revealed Piastri had got the injury checked on the Monday morning immediately after the British Grand Prix, in which the Australian had finished fourth.

Taking to social media again on the final weekend before flying to Zandvoort to resume the second half of the season, Piastri shared pictures of himself on holiday and said he’s feeling refreshed and ready for the second half of the year.

“Sunned and healed,” he said, “ready for some more race cars.”

In the social media post, Piastri shared pictures of himself on holiday with his long-term girlfriend Lily Zneimer, whom he has been dating for several years.

The couple had visited Montenegro and the Bay of Kotor region, sharing pictures of their activities visiting local landmarks like Our Lady of the Rocks, walking through picturesque local streets, eating mouth-watering dishes, and, particularly important for the McLaren F1 driver, getting in some exercise on the tennis court.

