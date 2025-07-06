Oscar Piastri refuses to elaborate after safety car penalty costs Silverstone win

Oscar Piastri was visibly fuming as he refused to elaborate on the penalty he received for braking under the safety car that cost him the win.

The usually unflappable Australian produced a rare mistake as he braked under safety car conditions, landing him in hot water with the stewards.

Oscar Piastri tight-lipped after safety car penalty

Having got past Max Verstappen to take the lead, Piastri was a strong favourite to go on and win the race but under safety car conditions, he slammed on the brakes and as a result, Verstappen overtook him.

In their explanation, the stewards said Piastri “suddenly braked hard,” applying 59.2 psi of brake pressure to go from 218kph to 52kph.

As a result, Verstappen had to take “evasive action to avoid a collision” and Piastri was found to have broken 55.15 of the FIA Sporting Regulations, giving him a 10-second time penalty.

Speaking immediately after exiting the car, Piastri refused to offer his full thoughts, suggesting they would get him in trouble.

“I’m not going to say much, I’ll get myself in trouble,” he said. “So well done to Nico [Hulkenberg]. Think that’s the highlight of the day. So I’ll live with it.

“I mean, apparently, you can’t brake behind the safety car anymore. I mean, I did it for five laps before that. Then again, I’m not going to say too much or I will put myself in trouble.

“But thanks to the crowd for a great event. Thanks for sticking through the weather. I still like Silverstone, even if I don’t like it today. So thanks for coming out.”

Piastri kept the lead until the swap from inters to the slick tyres in the latter stages allowed Lando Norris to take the lead and ultimately the win.

Norris meanwhile said the victory, his first in his home country, was “everything I dreamed of.”

“It’s beautiful. Everything I dreamed of, everything I ever wanted to achieve.

“This is, apart from a championship, I think it’s as good as it gets in terms of feelings and certainly in terms of achievement, being proud, all of it.

“This is where it all started for me. I was actually watching you [interviewer Jenson Button] on TV many years ago, and now, thankfully, I’ve been able to have my go.

“So incredible race, stressful as always, but the support from the fans. It made the difference today.”

