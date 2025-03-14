Oscar Piastri made it clear his aim is for “the top step” of the podium at his home race, but the weather may throw a potential “spanner in the works.”

The Australian Grand Prix has a forecast for potential rain on Sunday, but Piastri said his Friday practice running was a “pretty encouraging” start for the McLaren driver.

Piastri was second fastest behind Charles Leclerc in FP2 on Friday, with qualifying and long run simulations having taken place at the Australian’s hometown circuit at Albert Park.

With McLaren and Ferrari believed to be among the frontrunners on raw pace, with Piastri thinking that the weather could well play its part over the course of the weekend – which may render that running order not as meaningful come Sunday.

“I would say pretty encouraging,” Piastri said of his Friday running.

“I think the pace was pretty solid. Still a few things to try and iron out and make the car feel a bit nicer, but I think the underlying pace seems strong. So pretty happy with the day’s work.

“I think it’s going to be pretty different for the next two days, so how much today means? We don’t know, but it feels pretty good.”

As for his own prospects, Piastri made it clear he is looking to become a home winner at the Australian Grand Prix, but knows the wet weather forecast on Sunday could play its part.

A warm Saturday is due to be followed by a rainy Sunday, and given that wet weather is often the great equaliser in Formula 1, the Australian believes that, while it could be a potential hurdle, his goal remains for a home victory.

“It’s hard to say,” he said of his podium prospects.

“The weather’s going to be pretty different on Sunday, and that’s going to throw some spanners in the works, but I think the underlying pace of the car seems strong.

“Ferrari have looked pretty quick today, and Mercedes at other points as well. So yeah, things are looking good, but we don’t want to just try and aim for the podium, we want to aim for the top step.”

